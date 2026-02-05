What Really Went Down Between Erika Kirk & Carrie Underwood

Plenty of celebrities reacted to Charlie Kirk's death after the shocking shooting at Utah Valley University in September 2025, but Carrie Underwood was not one of them. Many social media users don't know that, though. That's because the country star was the victim of a viral fake story that accused her of throwing shade at Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, whose national prominence skyrocketed following his untimely death. On November 1, 2025, an X account shared a fake article that claimed Underwood added fuel to the "grifter" allegations against Erika. "I won't fake sympathy," the "Before He Cheats" singer was quoted as writing in a social media post.

However, Underwood never made such a statement. The fake news was likely started by those who are critical of how Erika carried herself after Charlie's death. She has faced a slew of criticism for being so busy and keeping an upbeat demeanor while mourning. Erika has indirectly responded to some of the backlash, arguing that the grieving process isn't linear. "One day you're collapsed on the floor crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths. The next you're playing with your children in the living room," she wrote on Instagram.

If Carrie Underwood has any opinions about this, she hasn't made them public. That hasn't kept netizens from speculating. The fact that Underwood keeps her political beliefs to herself but performed at the second inauguration of Donald Trump in January 2025 has made her a target for this sort of speculation.