Tragic Details About The Cast Of Landman

Billy Bob Thornton has lost two close family members in untimely circumstances. In 1974, his father, William Raymond Thornton, died from lung cancer when the future Oscar winner was only in his late teens. And then in 1988, he lost his younger brother Jimmy Thornton to a previously undiagnosed heart condition.

The latter, in particular, greatly affected the "Landman" star. In fact, as he explained on "Oprah's Master Class" (via HuffPost), more than 25 years later, he said he has "never trusted happiness since." Billy Bob went on to add, "I have to really force myself to think that things are going to be OK in terms of worrying about my family, myself or one of my friends. I've never been the same since my brother died. There's a melancholy in me that never goes away. I'm 50 percent happy and 50 percent sad at any given moment."

However, Billy Bob, who later recorded several songs penned by his late sibling, has also been able to find comfort through his grief. "I don't want to forget what it felt like when he died, because he deserves [that remembrance]," he continued. "That's how important he was to me. So, if I have to suffer and I have to be sad for the rest of my life, and if I have to be lonely without him ... then that's the way I honor him."