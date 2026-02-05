Popular '90s Boy Band Members Who Look So Different Today

While the term "boy band" seemingly rose to prominence during the 1980s, the concept of an all-male singing group built on pop sensibilities and endless marketability has been around for much longer. Their rock roots notwithstanding, one could argue that The Beatles were one of the trailblazing boy bands of the 1960s, when they were making girls around the globe swoon with their mop tops, impish smiles, and unforgettable hooks. These days, though, the term immediately brings to mind the likes of 1990s acts like NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

In many ways, the period spanning from the '90s to the early and mid-2000s represents the high-water mark for boy bands, as the aforementioned groups and their contemporaries followed the road paved by the likes of New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, and New Edition to a new level of mainstream success. Over the years that have ensued, the vocal masters who made up these legendary groups have split, gone out on their own, and reunited amid their continuing journeys in show business. Along the way, their style and overall looks have changed with the march of time. Here's an update on what members of some of the biggest boy bands of the '90s look like today, decades after their initial rise.