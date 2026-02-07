Before & After Pics Of HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk Make Her Plastic Surgery So Obvious
Since HGTV's "Good Bones" show ended in 2023, Mina Starsiak Hawk has changed quite a bit. There is no speculation involved here, since the "Rock the Block" contestant has been open about her journey with plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. She has long defended people's rights to take whatever steps they felt necessary to improve their relationship with themselves. In her case, the results are pretty clear.
Comparisons between the 2017 photo below on the left and the 2026 screenshot on the right show that the biggest change can be seen in Hawk's eyes. Besides the much thicker eyebrows, we can see that the corners of her eyes look a lot higher and tighter, a feature that has altered her appearance pretty drastically. The expression lines present in the 2017 picture also seem to have vanished, even though she was nearly a decade younger. Hawk doesn't deny that she had eyelid surgery.
In 2023, Hawk underwent a blepharoplasty and a butt lift at the same time. Her biggest motivation for getting the facial procedure was so she wouldn't have to rely on makeup to look her best. "I want to wake up and feel fresh-faced and just roll out of bed," she said on the "Mina AF" podcast that November (via Closer). She has also been open about getting a tummy tuck, boob job, and liposuction after the birth of her children, a process she calls her "mommy makeover." Hawk has had a lot done and isn't ashamed of it in the slightest.
Mina Starsiak Hawk believes in being transparent about her procedures
Mina Starsiak Hawk has surely undergone a stunning transformation, and her fans are divided on how they feel about it. While some have praised her for doing what's right for her, others have criticized her for falling prey to society's toxic beauty standards. She knows that her decisions may seem controversial to some.
That's why Hawk shut down a body critic on Instagram in 2021, the year of her mommy makeover. Part of it included weight loss, which irked one of her fans who slammed her for "succumbing to the size 0 celebrity pressure." In the Instagram post, Hawk shared a screenshot of their convo, in which Hawk noted going sober was part of the reason she lost weight, with a lengthy caption defending her actions. "Photoshopped, airbrushed, surgically altered, all natural, and everything in between is perfect as long as it's you and it's what brings you joy," she wrote. She received plenty of support, but that doesn't mean she hasn't drawn criticism over the years.
The comments section of a more recent 2026 Instagram post in which Hawk discussed a skin treatment she had undergone served as the perfect illustration of how polarizing cosmetic procedures can be. "One day you will have to be ok with the way you are, and then you will be truly free and happy within," one commenter offered. Others commended her honesty. "I love all that you do! And appreciate your transparency," another follower gushed. Hawk has proved that she will continue to be vocal about her procedures, criticism or not.