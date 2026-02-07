Before & After Pics Of HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk Make Her Plastic Surgery So Obvious

Since HGTV's "Good Bones" show ended in 2023, Mina Starsiak Hawk has changed quite a bit. There is no speculation involved here, since the "Rock the Block" contestant has been open about her journey with plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. She has long defended people's rights to take whatever steps they felt necessary to improve their relationship with themselves. In her case, the results are pretty clear.

Comparisons between the 2017 photo below on the left and the 2026 screenshot on the right show that the biggest change can be seen in Hawk's eyes. Besides the much thicker eyebrows, we can see that the corners of her eyes look a lot higher and tighter, a feature that has altered her appearance pretty drastically. The expression lines present in the 2017 picture also seem to have vanished, even though she was nearly a decade younger. Hawk doesn't deny that she had eyelid surgery.

In 2023, Hawk underwent a blepharoplasty and a butt lift at the same time. Her biggest motivation for getting the facial procedure was so she wouldn't have to rely on makeup to look her best. "I want to wake up and feel fresh-faced and just roll out of bed," she said on the "Mina AF" podcast that November (via Closer). She has also been open about getting a tummy tuck, boob job, and liposuction after the birth of her children, a process she calls her "mommy makeover." Hawk has had a lot done and isn't ashamed of it in the slightest.