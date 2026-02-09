Susie Wiles' Makeup Is Always A Dated Disaster
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles made headlines when she sat down with Vanity Fair and proceeded to sing like a canary, once again proving she's not afraid to do something no one else in President Donald Trump's orbit would dare to do. Between calling Vice President JD Vance "a conspiracy theorist," Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought a "right-wing absolute zealot," accusing Elon Musk of "microdosing" ketamine, and even claiming that President Donald Trump had "an alcoholic's personality," she seemingly left no stone unturned during the two-part spread published in December 2025, speaking on nearly every key player in the Trump 2.0 administration. Alas, in the end, it was the photos from Vanity Fair's spread that did Wiles dirty, effectively proving once and for all that her makeup is always a dated disaster!
As one can imagine, once the photos dropped, many flocked to the comments section to solicit their own opinions about Wiles' makeup fail. "Must be rich from not having to spend any money on Lipstick!" one X user tweeted about Wiles' lackluster, barely there shade of lip gloss that was haphazardly swiped across her paper-thin lips. Meanwhile, an Instagram user quipped, "She needs help with her lipstick."
Sadly, it wasn't just Wiles' lip routine that was subpar. Her foundation was dried and cakey, her mascara clumpy, her eyeliner uneven, and her eyeshadow blotchy. Suffice to say, the chief of staff is in desperate need of a serious makeup overhaul at the hands of a professional.
When it comes to mature skin, less is more
As evidenced in the photos from Susie Wiles' spread in Vanity Fair, President Donald Trump's White House Chief of Staff could majorly benefit from a makeup consult with a professional makeup artist.
According to makeup artist and LA-based male groomer, Caroline Hernandez, aging women should adopt a makeup routine that is better suited to a more mature skin type. "Drier, heavier, or more matte formulas can make our skin look duller and more textured than when we were young," Hernandez told our sister site, Women in November 2025. Hernandez also advised that women with mature skin shouldn't be slathering their entire faces with a heavy coat of foundation, but rather stick to key areas, and use only a thin layer of tinted moisturizer.
Hernandez also discourages the use of heavy under-eye makeup, citing its tendency to smudge on mature skin, similarly to the way Wiles' does in the Vanity Fair photos. "This is also aging, and the product can gather in lines and emphasize, rather than flatter," Hernandez explained.
Susie Wiles was probably none too pleased with the article OR the photos
As one can imagine, shortly after the Vanity Fair article and photos were published, Susie Wiles took to X to deliver her official rebuttal, denouncing it as a "disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history."
Still, Christopher Anderson, the photographer for the article, was adamant that he didn't do anything to exacerbate the photos, other than get very up close and personal. "It's not like I was hiding what I was doing. I was physically standing so very close that even Susie Wiles at one point said to me, 'You're too close.' And I backed up. So no, they're not cropped versions. I'm standing very, very close," he explained to Vanity Fair about his process for photographing Wiles and other members of the Trump cabinet, including JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Karoline Leavitt, and Stephen Miller.
Between Wiles' makeup disaster, Karoline Leavitt's cakey bronzer, and Trump's expired peach bronzer fail in Davos, perhaps it's time the powers that be plan a proper makeup application class in the West Wing.