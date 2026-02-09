Susie Wiles' Makeup Is Always A Dated Disaster

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles made headlines when she sat down with Vanity Fair and proceeded to sing like a canary, once again proving she's not afraid to do something no one else in President Donald Trump's orbit would dare to do. Between calling Vice President JD Vance "a conspiracy theorist," Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought a "right-wing absolute zealot," accusing Elon Musk of "microdosing" ketamine, and even claiming that President Donald Trump had "an alcoholic's personality," she seemingly left no stone unturned during the two-part spread published in December 2025, speaking on nearly every key player in the Trump 2.0 administration. Alas, in the end, it was the photos from Vanity Fair's spread that did Wiles dirty, effectively proving once and for all that her makeup is always a dated disaster!

"I'm not an enabler. I'm also not a bitch," Susie Wiles tells @ccwhip. "I guess time will tell whether I've been effective."https://t.co/zuubdyCAdT pic.twitter.com/klWZOjss97 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 16, 2025

As one can imagine, once the photos dropped, many flocked to the comments section to solicit their own opinions about Wiles' makeup fail. "Must be rich from not having to spend any money on Lipstick!" one X user tweeted about Wiles' lackluster, barely there shade of lip gloss that was haphazardly swiped across her paper-thin lips. Meanwhile, an Instagram user quipped, "She needs help with her lipstick."

Sadly, it wasn't just Wiles' lip routine that was subpar. Her foundation was dried and cakey, her mascara clumpy, her eyeliner uneven, and her eyeshadow blotchy. Suffice to say, the chief of staff is in desperate need of a serious makeup overhaul at the hands of a professional.