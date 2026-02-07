What The Cast Of American Pie Looks Like Today
Every once in a while, a comedy film comes around that captures the zeitgeist of a particular moment in time. Such was the case with "Animal House," which, despite being set in the late 1950s, broke box office records when it was released in the late 1970s.
The same can be said of "American Pie," the 1999 comedy about a quartet of teenage pals who make a pact to lose their virginity before they graduate from high school. Featuring a cast of young, unknown actors, the film raked in an astounding $235 million at the box office, spawning a film franchise that spawned three sequels, with talks underway about a potential fourth, which would arrive more than a quarter-century after the original if it actually happens.
That talented crew of young actors may not have been famous when they were cast in the film, but that certainly wasn't the case after the film's success. Those actors have all gone on to other projects, with varying degrees of achievement. To find out what those stars are up to these days, read on to discover what the cast of "American Pie" looks like today.
Jason Biggs
Jason Biggs did not have a lot of screen credits under his belt before being cast in the pivotal leading role of virginal teen Jim Levenstein in "American Pie," just a few TV series (including a seven-episode stint on beloved soap "As the World Turns"). The film's runaway success, however, opened the doors of Hollywood to him. In addition to starring in several "American Pie" sequels, he starred in other films, including 2001 comedy "Saving Silverman," 2006's "Wedding Daze," and 2008's "My Best Friend's Girl." It was while filming the latter movie that Biggs met co-star Jenny Mollen, and the two eloped in 2008. The couple are highly candid about their relationship, and it's been evident that there are some strange things about Biggs and Mollen's marriage.
In 2002, he starred in a Broadway production of "The Graduate," and returned to the Great White Way in 2015 to appear in "The Heidi Chronicles." Biggs also starred in the short-lived 2011 TV sitcom "Mad Love," and supplied the voice of Leonardo in the animated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." He also held a recurring role on Netflix's acclaimed comedy "Orange Is the New Black," and starred alongside Maggie Lawson in the 2020 sitcom "Outmatched."
More recently, he starred in the comedy "Untitled Home Invasion Romance," in which his character tries to save his marriage by staging a fake robbery so he can pretend to heroically stop it. "The lesson here is ... couples can sort of overcome anything," Biggs told Parade about the film.
Eugene Levy
A big part of the success of the "American Pie" franchise can be attributed to Eugene Levy, who hilariously portrayed Jim's dad in the film and its sequels. Unlike his young co-stars, Levy already had numerous credits under his belt, including "Splash," "Club Paradise," and "Waiting for Guffman,", and the seminal sketch-comedy series "SCTV."
Levy reprised the role in several "American Pie" sequels, and reunited with "Guffman" director Christopher Guest for comedies "Best in Show," "A Mighty Wind," and "For Your Consideration." In 2015, Levy experienced his greatest success to date with the Canadian TV sitcom "Schitt's Creek," which went on to become a beloved hit worldwide via streaming. In 2023, he hit the road for his own Apple TV travel series, "The Reluctant Traveler," which completed its third season in 2025.
As Levy told Variety in 2024, while traveling to far-flung locales for that series, one project continues to loom large over all others. "I know when we're doing ['The Reluctant Traveler'] all over the world, the one thing people recognize me for is 'American Pie,'" he said. "Still to this day, it is crazy how that is the one. It was great fun, and I did a few of them."
Chris Klein
Chris Klein had just one screen credit to his name — a small role in the film "Election" — when he was cast as lacrosse-playing high schooler Chris "Oz" Ostreicher in "American Pie." Like his co-stars, his career experienced a huge boost that lead to other film roles. These included starring roles in both comedies ("Say It Ain't So," "The Long Weekend") and dramas ("Here on Earth," "Rollerball"). Klein has also appeared on television, including the FX series "Wilfred," The CW's "The Flash," and Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias."
He reprised Oz in the first "American Pie" sequel, but didn't return for the third film in the series. As he said in an interview with HuffPost, the reason he didn't appear in "American Wedding" was because he wasn't asked, not because he turned it down. "Yeah, a lot of people assume that," he said. "Unfortunately, that's not the case." He did return for the fourth, "American Reunion," and was thrilled to be asked back. "I'm just grateful to be invited to this one," he told Den of Geek.
Jennifer Coolidge
In the role of Stifler's mom, character actor Jennifer Coolidge was a standout in "American Pie," which led to memorable roles in such films as "Legally Blonde," "Best in Show," and "A Cinderella Story." In 2004, she became a series regular in "Joey," the ill-fated spinoff of the beloved sitcom "Friends" starring Matt LeBlanc. Nearly a decade later, she joined a far more successful sitcom, "2 Broke Girls," which ran from 2012 until 2017.
Coolidge's biggest success, however, came in 2021 when she was cast as heiress Tonya McQuoid in the acclaimed HBO comedy "The White Lotus." When all the scoop on the second season's cast was shared, it was revealed that Coolidge was the only actor invited to reprise her role in the sophomore season, leading her to win two back-to-back Emmys. The success of "The White Lotus" catapulted Coolidge to a level of stardom she hadn't previously experienced, and she suddenly found herself one of Hollywood's hottest actors.
It's fair to say that her raw, unhinged portrayal of Tonya was unlike anything she'd done before, and Coolidge wondered if it was the contrast between that role and what audiences had previously seen her do that elevated her performance in the public's eyes. "Maybe I got this special attention because people saw me as Stifler's mom or the 'Legally Blonde' woman. So if they see something else ..." she observed in an interview with Variety.
Tara Reid
Unlike many of her co-stars, Tara Reid had already experienced some big-screen success (including "The Big Lebowski," "Urban Legend," and "Cruel Intentions") when she was cast as Vicky Lathum in "American Pie." After the movie became a box-office blockbuster, Reid's star grew, as seen in her starring roles in "Josie and the Pussycats," "Van Wilder," and "My Boss's Daughter." She also had a recurring role on the beloved medical sitcom "Scrubs."
By 2013, however, her career had taken a downturn, with Reid far more likely to appear in a supermarket tabloid than a hit movie. As she told E! News, "American Pie" propelled her to fame as Hollywood's "it girl," and then led her to experience the darker side of celebrity as a tabloid target. "It was tough, because you went from, 'OK, this is great, this is fun!' to 'Oh my gosh, what are they saying?!' It started hurting my feelings," she recalled.
It was during that period that she signed up to star alongside "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Ian Ziering in a ludicrous TV movie that would catapult her back into the spotlight: "Sharknado." A surprise hit that spawned multiple sequels, Reid admitted she was initially hesitant. "I kept thinking, 'Oh my god, you gotta be kidding me, now I'm going to put this horrible thing on my résumé,'" she recalled in an interview with Geeks of Doom. Of course, the success of the franchise certainly altered that attitude. "To this day, I'm like 'Oh my god, what the hell!' It's like winning the lottery and it's so freaking awesome to be a part of it," she added.
Seann William Scott
As obnoxious Stifler in "American Pie," Seann William Scott handily stole every scene he was in, and he was happy to reprise the role in the franchise sequels. Playing Stifler led to a co-starring role alongside Ashton Kutcher in "Dude, Where's My Car?" Other films he headlined included "Old School," "The Rundown," "The Dukes of Hazzard," and "Mr. Woodcock." He also starred in the cult-hit hockey comedy "Goon" and its sequel, and voiced Crash in the "Ice Age" movies.
As for whatever happened to Scott, in 2018, he joined the cast of the TV series "Lethal Weapon," and in 2022 became a series regular in the TV comedy "Welcome to Flatch." Scott also had a recurring role in "The Mighty Gemstones," and then starred alongside Tim Allen and Kat Dennings in the ABC sitcom "Shifting Gears."
More than two decades later, Stifler remains his most beloved character with fans — and he's cool with that. "I just got so lucky," he told Entertainment Weekly of being cast in that role, insisting that he loves when fans approach him about the character. "I never get frustrated when people bring it up to me. That was the most fun character you could ever play in a comedy, why would I ever get frustrated with that?" he added. "I wouldn't be here, I wouldn't have a career if it wasn't for that movie and that character, so I love it."
Alyson Hannigan
When considering the untold truth of Alyson Hannigan, it's common knowledge that she was already involved in a successful TV series, playing Willow Rosenberg on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," before taking the role of band-camp aficionado Michelle in "American Pie." She continued to reprise Michelle in multiple sequels and remained with "Buffy" until the series ended its run in 2003.
Just two years later, Hannigan joined another TV hit, part of the ensemble cast of "How I Met Your Mother," which enjoyed a lengthy nine-season run from 2005 until 2014. She followed that up by hosting The CW's "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" from 2016 to 2023. In 2023, she experienced a very particular celebrity rite of passage when she competed on "Dancing With the Stars," ultimately coming in at fifth place.
Yet of all the various hit projects she's been involved in, "American Pie" continues to be a touchstone. "I had no idea that 25 years later, people would even still remember it — let alone, like, that I'd be doing an interview about it," Hannigan confessed in a 2024 interview with Vulture. "This lovely little thing just turned into an amazing part of history."
Thomas Ian Nicholas
Thomas Ian Nicholas played Kevin in "American Pie," who kicks off the film's storyline. Beyond that role, Nicholas went on to appear in films like "Rules of Attraction," "Halloween: Resurrection," and others. His TV gigs have included hits such as "Grey's Anatomy" and "Medium." He's also produced several indie movies and directed "LA DJ: The Movie."
Meanwhile, Nicholas is also known for his music, as the frontman and driving force behind the Thomas Nicholas Band. The band remains an active interest, and Nicholas has tour dates booked throughout 2026, taking him to Australia, Europe, Canada, and then back to Los Angeles.
Like most of his co-stars, Nicholas is keen to attribute all his present success to being cast in "American Pie." Interviewed by Spotlight Report, he admitted that when he first landed the role of Kevin, he was just happy to get an acting job. In the years since, however, he's really come to appreciate the gravity of his involvement in the franchise. "It's so amazing that it's still liked, and that we did get to do so many films," he said. "It's crazy to me to think that this has become a billion-dollar franchise."
Natasha Lyonne
Prior to her role as sexually savvy Jessica in "American Pie," Natasha Lyonne had been a successful child actor known for her roles in "Pee-wee's Playhouse" and "Dennis the Menace." She'd also starred in the indie hit "Slums of Beverly Hills." After the success of "American Pie," Lyonne's career was white-hot, leading to numerous starring roles in films.
Behind the scenes, however, she was also struggling with addiction issues. After a 2001 DUI arrest, a weird altercation with a neighbor in 2004 led to a court-ordered stint in rehab in 2006, during which she was able to get sober. It took her a few years to get her career back on track, but a role in Netflix prison comedy "Orange Is the New Black" launched her comeback. After that, her career flourished, including the acclaimed Netflix series "Russian Doll" (on which she was also writer, co-creator, director, and producer), and the Peacock whodunit series "Poker Face."
Fans still remember her small, yet pivotal, role in "American Pie," yet she was initially ambivalent about it. "I turned down that movie, like, five times, out of sheer confusion," Lyonne revealed while interviewed for the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, explaining that, as a New Yorker, a story about a bunch of white suburban high school students was completely outside her own realm of experience. "I had no idea what the movie was about," she added, "and I think I was sort of morally against it." As she told People TV, she finally agreed to take the gig, citing one key reason. "I think it was money," she said.
Eddie Kaye Thomas
As Finch, Eddie Kaye Thomas had one of the juicier roles in "American Pie," thanks to the character's romantic fling with Stifler's mom (Jennifer Coolidge). After "American Pie," Thomas continued to enjoy a flourishing acting career on television and in movies. Those include a memorable turn in the 2004 comedy "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle," yet it's evident that Finch continues to be the one role for which he's most associated.
Thomas addressed that during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," when asked to recall the responses that he receives when recognized by "American Pie" fans. "People look at me, and they point, and they yell out, 'Stifler's mom!'" he said, pointing out the obvious. "Was not my character," he added.
Meanwhile, Thomas also revealed that whenever he's in Britain — where the movie was a massive hit — there's a certain frat-boy contingent that tends to approach him. "People think that they have an invitation to treat me like one of them," he observed. "And it's an honor to be invited into the pubs and whatnot ... there's a wonderful assumed kinship, because we all kind of went through puberty together."
Christina Milian
When it comes to parlaying involvement in "American Pie" into a successful acting career, you gotta give it up for Christina Milian. After her brief appearance in the film as one of the band nerds — one of her earliest acting roles — she went on to launch a successful music career, releasing her self-titled debut album in 2001.
Meanwhile, she also continued to distinguish herself as an actor, with starring roles in such films as "Love Don't Cost a Thing," "Man of the House," "Be Cool," and "Pulse." She continues to divide her time between music and acting on the small screen. She's appeared in "Family Guy," the sitcom "Grandfathered," "Step Up: High Water," and "Dexter: Original Sin," and in 2018 starred in her first Hallmark holiday movie. In 2024, she headlined Netflix rom-com "Meet Me Next Christmas." She was also the focus of her own documentary series, 2015's "Christina Milian: Turned Up," spent a few years on "The Voice" as the singing competition's social media correspondent, and competed on "Dancing With the Stars."
Interviewed by BuzzFeed in 2015, she was asked whether she preferred singing or acting. "Singing, just because I'm very passionate about me," she said. "It's very direct. You get to know me and I get to be creative and write. And I get to be on stage and it's like a whole other beast. And it's scary too not knowing if I'm going to do well, or if people are going to like it. It's an adrenaline rush."
Shannon Elizabeth
Shannon Elizabeth turned heads as fetching Czech foreign-exchange student Nadia in "American Pie," reprising the role in "American Pie 2," and again in 2012's "American Reunion." Since then, she's remained a sought-after actor in film and television, with more than 60 screen credits under her belt.
While she was only paid a few thousand bucks for "American Pie," her career had exploded by the time the offer came to appear in the sequel. "I walked away from a lot of offers many times," she recalled in an interview with Variety. "My lawyer and my manager and agent all thought I was crazy. They were pushing me to say yes. I just kept saying no. I don't know why — I guess I had a number in my head I felt like they should pay and I got them to that number. You get 15 minutes, so you gotta milk it."
In recent years, though, acting has taken a back seat in Elizabeth's life. Now living in South Africa, she's focused on animal conservation through her Shannon Elizabeth Foundation. Still, however, "American Pie" casts a large shadow. "Wherever I travel, people want to talk to me about it," she said during an onstage Q&A at Pittsburgh's Steel City Con in 2025, via People. "It's been a really, really special thing for me."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).