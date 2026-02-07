Kristi Noem's Hair Extensions Are Just As Spendy As Erika Kirk's Barbie Locks
Kristi Noem is nearly unrecognizable without her hair extensions, with her long, wavy locks having become an important part of her signature look during her tenure as secretary of Homeland Security. And she likely spent a pretty penny to integrate them into her look. To gauge the price tag on her extensions, Nicki Swift consulted hair and wig expert Amber Renee, who analyzed the two pictures below to arrive at her conclusion. "I would guess that she is wearing either sewn or tape in extensions made from premium human hair," she told us.
That kind of product likely set Noem back anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000. And that's the hair alone. "When you add coloring, blending, and regular maintenance, the total can easily climb higher over time," Renee added. Noem clearly paid good money because the extensions are high quality. To the untrained eye, her locks might even look natural — but Renee can spot the differences. "The length and fullness are very consistent which is usually a giveaway," she said.
The overall density also indicates that Noem wears extensions rather than natural hair. "It reads very polished and intentional rather than effortless," Renee told Nicki Swift. While definitely pricey, paying this much for hair extensions isn't unheard of in Trumpland. Erika Kirk's hair extensions are nearly just as pricey, though not quite. In an analysis for Nicki Swift's sister site The List, Renee estimated that Kirk's must have cost between $800 to $1,500. Noem clearly doesn't skimp when it comes to her signature hair.
Kristi Noem's hair has undergone many changes
Kristi Noem's extensions may be an integral part of her image nowadays, but she didn't always rock long hair. In fact, Noem's hair has undergone a major transformation through the years. Seen above in 2011, the then-congresswoman sported a layered bob that looked nothing like her latest vibe. And before she entered politics, her long hair looked completely different from the extensions look. Old photos from Noem's pageant days show she looked nearly unrecognizable with blonde, curly tresses.
That's right. The Homeland Security secretary was once Snow Queen and rocked full-blown '80s hair. She isn't exactly proud of it, though. "Wonderful program for young women... but what was I thinking with all that hair???" she captioned a 2015 Facebook post. Netizens defended the hairdo, arguing that the style was in back then. "We all wore long poofy hair and shoulder pads!" a user defended. Perhaps the same argument could be made today.
Hair extensions are part of the Mar-a-Lago look that has been trending during Donald Trump's second presidency. And because it has political connotations, Noem's detractors often use her looks to criticize her. "Kristi Noem is 53 years old and feels the need to starve herself, wear tons of fake hair, pump her lips full of filler, and wear costumes when she goes out to different locations," an X user slammed in February 2025. "She's so insecure, I can't take her seriously or trust her judgment on making decisions for our national security."