Kristi Noem's Hair Extensions Are Just As Spendy As Erika Kirk's Barbie Locks

Kristi Noem is nearly unrecognizable without her hair extensions, with her long, wavy locks having become an important part of her signature look during her tenure as secretary of Homeland Security. And she likely spent a pretty penny to integrate them into her look. To gauge the price tag on her extensions, Nicki Swift consulted hair and wig expert Amber Renee, who analyzed the two pictures below to arrive at her conclusion. "I would guess that she is wearing either sewn or tape in extensions made from premium human hair," she told us.

That kind of product likely set Noem back anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000. And that's the hair alone. "When you add coloring, blending, and regular maintenance, the total can easily climb higher over time," Renee added. Noem clearly paid good money because the extensions are high quality. To the untrained eye, her locks might even look natural — but Renee can spot the differences. "The length and fullness are very consistent which is usually a giveaway," she said.

Chip Somodevilla & Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty

The overall density also indicates that Noem wears extensions rather than natural hair. "It reads very polished and intentional rather than effortless," Renee told Nicki Swift. While definitely pricey, paying this much for hair extensions isn't unheard of in Trumpland. Erika Kirk's hair extensions are nearly just as pricey, though not quite. In an analysis for Nicki Swift's sister site The List, Renee estimated that Kirk's must have cost between $800 to $1,500. Noem clearly doesn't skimp when it comes to her signature hair.