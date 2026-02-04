Donald Trump Goes Berserk On Kaitlan Collins As She Refuses To Give His Ego The Reaction It Craves
SAY CHEESE! In yet another installment of Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins Can't Stop Butting Heads, President Trump chastised Collins for ... uh ... not smiling. On February 3, the arch-nemeses went head-to-head in the Oval Office after Collins grilled the president for a response to the Jeffrey Epstein victims who feel they still haven't received justice. What followed was an all-out verbal attack on the CNN reporter at the hands of the commander in chief. "You are so bad. You are the worst reporter. No wonder CNN — CNN has no ratings because of people like you. She's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile. ... They should be ashamed of you," a noticeably flustered Trump seethed from behind the Resolute Desk.
KAITLAN COLLINS: What would say to Epstein survivo—
TRUMP: You are so bad. You are the worst report. No wonder CNN has no ratings. She's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile. They should be ashamed of you. pic.twitter.com/lmSpVz8wXX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2026
True to form, however, Collins kept it cool, calm, and professional, taking all of the personal insults on the chin and refusing to give the president and his large-and-in-charge ego even one iota of the reaction they both so desperately craved. What's more, Collins later took to her popular CNN show, "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," to air out details of the Oval Office confrontation, even providing her viewers with split-screen footage of the heated exchange. (While we're willing to bet the subtly shady move was widely admired by her loyal fanbase, it probably also afforded her a few more on her ever-growing list of enemies, too.)
As one can imagine, shortly after the exchange, people took to all corners of the internet to give Collins her flowers. "Kaitlan Collins is the standard of what journalists should be!! She isn't afraid to ask the real questions and stand up to egotistical bullies like Donald Trump!! QUEEN OF JOURNALISM!!" one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another declared, "I stand with Kaitlan Collins."
Kaitlan Collins doesn't take Trump's attacks personally
It's no secret that President Donald Trump harbors serious feelings of contempt and disdain for CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Never forget his infamous December 2025 Truth Social post wherein he proceeded to publicly berate Collins, referring to her as "stupid and nasty," all because she did her job and asked him about the ever-increasing cost of his so-called "big, beautiful" ballroom he is hell-bent on constructing at the White House, aka The People's House.
As for Collins, however, she has always been adamant that she doesn't take any of the blowback from her job personally, whether it's from Trump or any other president, for that matter. As you may recall, back in June 2021, President Joe Biden also got a little testy with Collins after she pressed him on why he felt confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin would change his actions following their meeting at the Geneva summit. "I'm not confident he'll change his behavior. Where the hell — what do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?" he snapped at Collins.
It should be noted, however, that unlike Trump, Biden apologized to Collins shortly after. And while Collins graciously accepted the apology, she also stressed it was not necessary. "He did not have to apologize, though I do appreciate that he did there in front of the other reporters," she said on-air with CNN. "When I was asking him that question, I was just doing my job."