Donald Trump Goes Berserk On Kaitlan Collins As She Refuses To Give His Ego The Reaction It Craves

SAY CHEESE! In yet another installment of Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins Can't Stop Butting Heads, President Trump chastised Collins for ... uh ... not smiling. On February 3, the arch-nemeses went head-to-head in the Oval Office after Collins grilled the president for a response to the Jeffrey Epstein victims who feel they still haven't received justice. What followed was an all-out verbal attack on the CNN reporter at the hands of the commander in chief. "You are so bad. You are the worst reporter. No wonder CNN — CNN has no ratings because of people like you. She's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile. ... They should be ashamed of you," a noticeably flustered Trump seethed from behind the Resolute Desk.

KAITLAN COLLINS: What would say to Epstein survivo— TRUMP: You are so bad. You are the worst report. No wonder CNN has no ratings. She's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile. They should be ashamed of you. pic.twitter.com/lmSpVz8wXX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2026

True to form, however, Collins kept it cool, calm, and professional, taking all of the personal insults on the chin and refusing to give the president and his large-and-in-charge ego even one iota of the reaction they both so desperately craved. What's more, Collins later took to her popular CNN show, "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," to air out details of the Oval Office confrontation, even providing her viewers with split-screen footage of the heated exchange. (While we're willing to bet the subtly shady move was widely admired by her loyal fanbase, it probably also afforded her a few more on her ever-growing list of enemies, too.)

As one can imagine, shortly after the exchange, people took to all corners of the internet to give Collins her flowers. "Kaitlan Collins is the standard of what journalists should be!! She isn't afraid to ask the real questions and stand up to egotistical bullies like Donald Trump!! QUEEN OF JOURNALISM!!" one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another declared, "I stand with Kaitlan Collins."