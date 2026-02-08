Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Most Disgustingly Out Of Touch Moments

The shady side of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has been on everyone's minds amid the "Gossip Girl" alum's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, her co-star and the director of "It Ends with Us." Lively has been on the receiving end of brutal attacks from many who believe her accusations of sexual harassment against Baldoni were fabricated. Their legal war is ongoing at the time of this writing, but Baldoni's PR strategy has, at times, proved successful in garnering public support. Lively and Reynolds exposed how messy their PR team is with a marriage update in February 2025.

That's because amid the drama that had everyone taking sides and dissecting the accusations left and right, the couple went around acting like nothing was happening, posting a smiling selfie in New York City the same day People reported that Baldoni was struggling emotionally and financially as a result of Lively's lawsuit. Communications expert Amy Prenner, founder of The Prenner Group, told Nicki Swift that it was a rookie mistake. "When you're in the middle of a tough news cycle, every post matters. Even something as simple as a selfie can be read a dozen different ways," she said.

That's clearly what happened here. Social media users were quick to lambast Lively for her tone-deaf post. In Prenner's opinion, they should have laid low at that time. "It's important to think about timing and tone, and sometimes the smartest move is to pause, let things breathe, and come back with a more thoughtful approach," she noted. Reynolds and Lively's out-of-touch approach has seemingly played against them, and this is far from the only time.