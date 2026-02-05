Riley Gaines' Face Has Totally Transformed Since Going Full MAGA

Riley Gaines has transformed from a failed student athlete to an outspoken critic of trans inclusion in sports, becoming a C-tier MAGA celebrity along the way. That progression can be seen in both her career and appearance. While hers isn't as dramatic a transformation as many women in MAGA circles, the former NCAA swimmer turned Fox News stalwart checks all the boxes of the so-called "Mar-a-Lago face" trend that has taken Trumpland by storm. Think over-plumped lips, lifted cheeks, and unnaturally taut skin, often from fillers or Botox. Side-by-side photos of Gaines make her Mar-a-Lago transformation all the more obvious.

At first glance, it seems like nothing much has changed for the person who once tied for fifth place and built a career out of it, other than a slightly paler skin tone and some possible weight loss. Upon closer inspection, however, her lips, specifically her upper lip, appear much fuller, suggesting a lip flip or lip fillers. Her face and neck also appear smooth and tight in the "after" image, consistent with Botox injections. Although, for the most part, she looks more or less the same.

Noam Galai & Jason Davis/Getty

While Riley (who isn't related to HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, by the way) hasn't admitted to going under the knife, photos from her past suggest she's probably had a bit of help along the way. A 2016 article discussing her failed bid to compete in the Olympics featured an old photo of Riley as a junior at Station Camp High School in Tennessee. With frizzy blonde hair that fell around her shoulders, the then-16-year-old swimmer looked a lot different than the one we see at campaign rallies and podcast interviews today. Though aging may explain the changes, cosmetic enhancements have likely played a role, as well.