Reasons Why Erika Kirk & Tom Brady Wouldn't Work, From Our Matchmaker

The internet began floating rumors about Erika Kirk's romantic life before she had even buried her husband, conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, who was killed on September 10, 2025. In October 2025, the rumors spun out of control when Erika and Vice President JD Vance shared a bizarre hug onstage at an event for Turning Point USA, where Erika replaced Charlie as CEO. However, it was the unfounded rumor involving Erika and divorced NFL star Tom Brady that really broke the internet.

In case you didn't know, a January 2026 post on X, formerly Twitter, claimed that Erika and Brady were an item, with the account Hoops Crave writing, "Tom Brady and Erika Kirk are reportedly dating." The post ricocheted throughout social media, garnering nearly 14 million views and endless commentary despite Hoops Crave being a self-described parody account. Unsurprisingly, the claim was quickly debunked, and neither party has ever confirmed a romance, but it hasn't stopped the speculation.

Regardless of its veracity, the post made us wonder about the possible couple. Because of this, Nicki Swift reached out to Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, who explained why Erika and Tom would actually make a terrible match.

For starters, religion and politics are obviously a big deal for Erika, but don't seem to be for Tom. "Erika speaks very openly about religion, whereas Tom keeps his beliefs more private, so this could cause a conflict if they were to date," Moore explained, adding, "Tom and Erika likely also share very different political beliefs, which could be a point of contention." However, there are bigger reasons why "Brarika" wouldn't work.