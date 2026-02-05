Reasons Why Erika Kirk & Tom Brady Wouldn't Work, From Our Matchmaker
The internet began floating rumors about Erika Kirk's romantic life before she had even buried her husband, conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, who was killed on September 10, 2025. In October 2025, the rumors spun out of control when Erika and Vice President JD Vance shared a bizarre hug onstage at an event for Turning Point USA, where Erika replaced Charlie as CEO. However, it was the unfounded rumor involving Erika and divorced NFL star Tom Brady that really broke the internet.
In case you didn't know, a January 2026 post on X, formerly Twitter, claimed that Erika and Brady were an item, with the account Hoops Crave writing, "Tom Brady and Erika Kirk are reportedly dating." The post ricocheted throughout social media, garnering nearly 14 million views and endless commentary despite Hoops Crave being a self-described parody account. Unsurprisingly, the claim was quickly debunked, and neither party has ever confirmed a romance, but it hasn't stopped the speculation.
Regardless of its veracity, the post made us wonder about the possible couple. Because of this, Nicki Swift reached out to Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, who explained why Erika and Tom would actually make a terrible match.
For starters, religion and politics are obviously a big deal for Erika, but don't seem to be for Tom. "Erika speaks very openly about religion, whereas Tom keeps his beliefs more private, so this could cause a conflict if they were to date," Moore explained, adding, "Tom and Erika likely also share very different political beliefs, which could be a point of contention." However, there are bigger reasons why "Brarika" wouldn't work.
Erika Kirk and Tom Brady are on different life paths, says celebrity love coach
Some netizens believe that Erika Kirk and Tom Brady would make a great couple, but celebrity matchmaker Nicole Moore isn't convinced. Her main argument was that both Erika and Brady seem to be enjoying different chapters of life. "Erika still has very young children, so anyone she dates long-term would need to step into a step-father role, and Tom might be past the stage of parenting younger children at this point in his life," said Moore.
According to Moore, "Erika is currently appearing on multiple stages and really stepping into the public eye, while Tom has taken a step back from the public eye, and he appears to be a person who enjoys more of a private life." Ultimately, Moore noted, "In general, couples do best when both partners are on a similar life track, and Tom appears to be past his serious career-building phase while Erika is just getting started."
Finally, Moore believed that Erika might shy away from dating in general after the very public murder of her husband, and when she did decide to date again, she might opt for someone who isn't so famous. "It's quite possible that Erika is traumatized from dating a public figure and having it end in tragedy, so she might decide to date someone who's more anonymous moving forward." Sorry, Tom, but she's just not that into you.