Simon Cowell Has An 'Ozempic Face' In The Making & Everyone Is Noticing
When yet another video of Simon Cowell looking unrecognizable got fans talking in 2025, it was because they were convinced he may be on Ozempic. The "Britain's Got Talent" judge posted a short video to Instagram before the show's May 2025 season finale. He sported heavy makeup, especially around his eyes, but that could have just been applied for the TV appearance. What it didn't hide was that Cowell's face looked slimmer, and his eyes seemed to be a different shape than year's past. The clip was reposted across social media, where many netizens noted that the long-time reality TV personality's appearance looked altered. Some commenters suggested that Cowell had "Ozempic face."
That wasn't the only time fans made a similar observation about Cowell's shape-shifting look. "Simon cowell look so scary now, he took dat ozempic didn't he," a fan wrote on X in June 2023. "Omg is simon cowell on ozempic," a viewer asked in September 2025. After seeing a video of Ryan Seacrest, one fan believed the host had followed in his "American Idol" co-star's footsteps. "He has the same sunken Ozempic face that Simon Cowell has. It's giving drug addict," they wrote in September 2025.
As the rumors surrounding the source of Cowell's complete transformation continued to swirl, the acerbic TV personality addressed them. Speaking to The Sun in December 2025, he was asked if his rapid weight loss was due to a "gastric band," but he maintained it was from limiting his calories. He was also asked about using a GLP-1 such as Ozempic. "Have you ever tried the fat jab?" the interviewer asked. "No, I have never been tempted, sorry," Cowell responded. He had, however, previously admitted to using cosmetic procedures.
Simon Cowell admits his face has drastically changed
The subject of Simon Cowell's drastically altered appearance came up in other interviews. A month prior to denying he had used weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, the "America's Got Talent" judge claimed his weight loss and youthful look were thanks to healthier living ... and a little blood cleansing. "I go to this place, this wellness clinic, where they actually take your blood, they rinse it, they filter it and then they put it back into your body," he told The Sun in November 2025. "I've actually aged backwards by eating better, more exercise, less stress, and certain supplements," he added. The following month, Cowell confirmed what we suspected about his cosmetic procedure habits.
Even though Cowell credited healthy eating with his weight loss, he did admit to getting facial injections. In an interview with the Daily Mail in December 2025, he addressed how different he looked from previous years and denied going under the knife for a facelift, but admitted to having some help. "I've had Botox. I've had lasers and this and that," he said. "I look at myself sometimes and go, 'Oh God, I look s***." Prior to that, Cowell revealed he had gone overboard with the cosmetic procedures.
Fans who believed that the "X-Factor" judge had changed over the years weren't alone, as Cowell also took notice. "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far," he told The Sun in April 2022 when speaking about his use of Botox and other elective facial enhancements. "I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me." Cowell further claimed that he had his filler removed.