Simon Cowell Has An 'Ozempic Face' In The Making & Everyone Is Noticing

When yet another video of Simon Cowell looking unrecognizable got fans talking in 2025, it was because they were convinced he may be on Ozempic. The "Britain's Got Talent" judge posted a short video to Instagram before the show's May 2025 season finale. He sported heavy makeup, especially around his eyes, but that could have just been applied for the TV appearance. What it didn't hide was that Cowell's face looked slimmer, and his eyes seemed to be a different shape than year's past. The clip was reposted across social media, where many netizens noted that the long-time reality TV personality's appearance looked altered. Some commenters suggested that Cowell had "Ozempic face."

Gregg Deguire & Steve Granitz/Getty

That wasn't the only time fans made a similar observation about Cowell's shape-shifting look. "Simon cowell look so scary now, he took dat ozempic didn't he," a fan wrote on X in June 2023. "Omg is simon cowell on ozempic," a viewer asked in September 2025. After seeing a video of Ryan Seacrest, one fan believed the host had followed in his "American Idol" co-star's footsteps. "He has the same sunken Ozempic face that Simon Cowell has. It's giving drug addict," they wrote in September 2025.

As the rumors surrounding the source of Cowell's complete transformation continued to swirl, the acerbic TV personality addressed them. Speaking to The Sun in December 2025, he was asked if his rapid weight loss was due to a "gastric band," but he maintained it was from limiting his calories. He was also asked about using a GLP-1 such as Ozempic. "Have you ever tried the fat jab?" the interviewer asked. "No, I have never been tempted, sorry," Cowell responded. He had, however, previously admitted to using cosmetic procedures.