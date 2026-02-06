Former Olympic Figure Skaters Who Look Totally Different Today
The United States has participated in every Winter Olympic Games and has a wealth of medals to show for it. Figure skating has been a popular fixture at the Winter Games since 1924 (although it made its debut at the 1908 Summer Olympic Games). At the time of writing, the U.S. has earned a total of 17 gold medals. Over the years, the sport has given fans many unforgettable moments.
In 1994, for instance, two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan's life took a tragic turn after an attack blamed on fellow skater Tonya Harding. Kerrigan was struck in the knee in the weeks leading up to the competition by a man reportedly hired by Harding's ex-husband. On a more positive note, another moment that stood out was when 15-year-old Tara Lipinski cemented herself in history books as the youngest figure skating gold medalist.
At the time of this writing, the 2026 Winter Games are upon us and will be the first to be hosted in two destinations. The figure skating line up includes stars like Alysa Liu, an Oakland, California, native who became the youngest national champion in history at 13 years old. As such, this is an opportune moment to look back at former Olympic stars who made figure skating worth watching. It goes without saying that they have undergone changes in their personal and professional lives and look totally different today.
Tara Lipinski has since built a career as a broadcaster
Texas native Tara Lipinski had a bright future when she won a gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Games, but a hip injury cut her promising career short. The exact moment she suffered the injury remains unknown, but it progressively got in the way of everyday living. As far as her looks go, a young Lipinski had a light frame and often wore bangs. She opted for thin, carefully shaped eyebrows and had a more natural makeup look.
Lipinski's experience as a former athlete was the exact foundation she needed to kick-start a career in commentating nine years later. In 2014, she collaborated with her friend Johnny Weir to serve as a commentator for the Sochi Winter Olympic Games. The pair have since established themselves as a formidable team, commentating on the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl, and the National Dog Show. In terms of appearance, Lipinski developed a medium build and traded her thin eyebrows for fuller ones. Nowadays, she wears her hair down while sporting full makeup.
Lipinski also got married and became a mom; her daughter, Georgie Winter, arrived via surrogacy in 2023 after a five-year struggle with infertility. Georgie is following in her mom's footsteps and has already taken an interest in ice skating, as Lipinski told E! "To see my two worlds collide was the best feeling," the World Figure Skating champion said. Lipinski has also dipped her toes in Hollywood, appearing on shows such as "7th Heaven" and "Still Standing."
Timothy Goebel secured a position at Google
Timothy Goebel took an interest in skating when he was 5. Goebel worked with Scott Hamilton's coach, Don Laws, and his skills on ice would eventually earn him the moniker "Quad King." Goebel earned several accolades during the course of his career, including a bronze medal won at the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002. Back then, he had a full head of hair and wore a short, blond, curly hairstyle that commanded the room.
Four years later, Goebel announced his retirement from skating. At the time, the then24-year-old had hopes of getting into college. He eventually graduated from Columbia University and obtained a Master's Degree in Business Analytics from New York University. In 2014, Goebel was working as a consumer analyst at an ad agency. By 2019, he was a marketing mix modeling partner manager at Google. Of course, Goebel's hair also had its own transformation. He replaced the curls with a neat, short haircut, and as of 2022, quiet whispers of thinning hair had begun to show.
Goebel's transition to a corporate career was a deliberate move, even though it surpassed his wildest dreams. "I knew that I wasn't going to skate and perform all my life," he told Google. "When I retired as an athlete, I never in a million years expected to be working at Google." The math specialist didn't abandon his skating roots either. He lent his expertise to the board of the New York-based organization Figure Skating in Harlem, which operates at the intersection of skating and academic achievement.
Peggy Fleming became an advocate for breast cancer awareness
Peggy Fleming made history as the only American gold medalist at the 1968 Grenoble Winter Games. Fleming was an exceptional skater with several gold medals to her name, including one she acquired at the U.S. Figure Skating Central Pacific Championships in 1959. When it comes to looks, the multiple-time World Championships medalist had a noticeable youthful sparkle, thanks to her soft features.
Following her retirement in 1968, Fleming transitioned to broadcasting. In 1981, she joined ABC Sports as an analyst and worked for the broadcaster for 28 years. As the years went by, Fleming's appearance gradually reflected the change of time; her lines had become more pronounced. Like many former athletes, she began influencing the next generation through speaking engagements. Fleming secured several corporate endorsements as well, including a successful campaign in partnership with OsCal calcium supplement.
Fleming has been an advocate for breast cancer awareness and the spokesperson for the Speak Out campaign. She was diagnosed with breast cancer after spotting a lump in her breast in 1998, underwent surgery, and was later declared cancer-free. Despite dealing with the side effects of treatment, Fleming's optimism won the public over. "When I was diagnosed, and it became public, I think my attitude really got people's attention because it showed them what I was all about and how strong I really was, " she told Tahoe Forest Cancer Center.
Scott Hamilton runs his own nonprofit organization
Growing up, all the odds were stacked against Scott Hamilton as an athlete. Hamilton was diagnosed with Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome, a disorder that meant his body couldn't absorb nutrients as normal bodies do. Nevertheless, Hamilton took the world of figure skating by storm and had an impressive track record that included a winning streak from 1981 to 1984. In the looks department, he was widely known for having a short stature, lean build, and short yet softly full hair.
Hamilton and former nutritionist Tracie Robinson walked down the aisle in a low-key ceremony in Malibu, California, in December 2002. He had retired the previous year and kept his role as an analyst and commentator (he had been working with CBS since 1985). Hamilton authored several books, including "Finish First: Winning Changes Everything." As far as looks go, his physique became more robust, and he grew a bit of a paunch. Hamilton also now sports a smooth, hairless scalp.
One of Hamilton's most impactful roles has been starting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. The organization specializes in funding patient-friendly cancer research, as Hamilton explained in a chat with People. "For so long, chemotherapy, traditional radiation, all the surgeries that have traditionally been used, they create harm in the patient," he told the outlet. "We like to partner with like-minded organizations to elevate specific cancer research ... anything that will treat the cancer and spare the patient harm." Hamilton has had his own experience with the disease. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1997 and later received multiple brain tumor diagnoses.
Sasha Cohen transitioned to the world of investment
Sasha Cohen rose to stardom in 2000, when she finished second at the United States Championships. Cohen eventually won first place at various competitions, including Skate Canada and the Grand Prix, and her career culminated in a silver Olympic medal in 2006. Back then, a young Cohen had a lighter frame and was gradually growing into her adult self. She took a break from the sport after her win, and, three years later, attempted to make a comeback.
Even though Cohen's 2009 return to skating was unsuccessful — she bailed out of the Grand Prix because of an injury and later opted out of a Skate America event — she returned to school and pivoted into the world of investment. Cohen attended Columbia University, an institution she chose because it gave her a balanced life. "I'm going to school on my terms now, because I want to," Cohen told Forbes. She earned a degree in general studies and began working with Morgan Stanley Investment Management. She still made appearances on the red carpet, often wearing looks that highlighted her feminine curves.
At the time of this writing, Cohen has worked as a senior associate at the firm for eight years and counting. She had a five-month stint as a news associate on "60 Minutes" and was the head of content at ZIG Media for 10 months. Back in 2014, Cohen briefly followed in other former athletes' footsteps and worked as an Olympics analyst at ABC News, in addition to lending her voice as the host of "Sasha Sessions: A Team USA Podcast."
Michelle Kwan spent years in diplomatic service
Michelle Kwan was a true skating powerhouse who underwent a stunning transformation. She was a nine-time U.S. champion and five-time world champion who also won Skate America seven times. Despite her mastery on the ice, Kwan was unable to secure a gold medal at the Winter Olympic Games. She first competed at the 1998 Nagano Games, where she lost to fellow U.S. figure skater Tara Lipinski, and returned at the 2002 Games, earning a bronze medal. When it came to her looks, Kwan had a naturally youthful complexion and, at some point, a carefully sculpted midriff.
In 2006, Kwan finally hung up her boots. She opted out of the Winter Games in unexpected fashion, saying at the time (via The Denver Post), "It's one of the toughest decisions I've made, but I know it's the right one." Kwan would go on to establish a thriving career in public service. She was appointed as the United States' first public diplomacy envoy and served under the Obama administration as a sports and nutrition advisor. Kwan has kept her physique toned, but her subtle lines have begun to show.
Kwan's career culminated in her appointment as the ambassador to Belize by the Biden administration. She holds a master's degree in law and diplomacy from The Fletcher School at Tufts University. In many ways, Kwan's two careers weren't worlds apart. "In hindsight, it seems like a very smooth transition from the sport of figure skating. Representing the United States at the Olympic Games, you're sort of a quasi-diplomat," Kwan explained in a chat with Tufts Now.
Brian Boitano took over the culinary space
Brian Boitano first stole the spotlight when he won a bronze medal at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in 1978. Boitano competed in the Winter Games three times and won a gold medal in 1988. Boitano's career also included becoming the star of "Nutcracker on Ice" and going on tour with "Champions on Ice," all while wearing a thick mane of hair and sporting a medium frame. Of course, he, too, turned to broadcasting as a commentator and continued to host skating shows.
Boitano pivoted into the culinary space and hosted a show on Food Network. In 2013, he published the cookbook "What Would Brian Boitano Make?: Fresh and Fun Recipes For Sharing With Family And Friends." His love for cooking was born from his travels all over the world, and it made sense for him to share his wide range of recipes, including paella sliders, crab-and-avocado crostini, and a blood orange mojito. "I'm a self-trained cook, teaching about the tricks I've learned," Boitano expressed in a chat with E! News.
In 2019, Boitano opened Boitano's Lounge in Lincoln, Nebraska. He showed as much passion for cooking as he did skating, and felt that his careers mirrored each other. "The same layers that go into creating a program, with music, costume, lighting, practice — all those layers of the onion are the same thing that go into food," Boitano told The Associated Press. As far as his appearance goes, Boitano now has a broader frame and a sleek bald style.
Dorothy Hamill ventured into business and became a public speaker
Dorothy Hamill began skating when she was 8 years old. Hamill was 19 years old when she won a gold medal at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria. She was not only an athlete but also a cultural sensation, whose signature hairstyle set a trend. Her popularity brought her a reported $1 million deal with the Ice Capades, but she struggled to make genuine connections.
"I know people have taken advantage of me," Hamill told The Washington Post. "All of a sudden, I'm making money, when I never had any before ... everybody wants to take it away." Hamill ultimately put her money to work, making some serious business moves. In 1993, she purchased Ice Capades through her company, Dorothy Hamill International. She later faced financial struggles and filed for bankruptcy, and two years later, sold her business. With the passage of time, Hamill's youthful glow gave way to more mature beauty. She kept her statement cut, as her facial lines became more noticeable.
Hamill also ventured into Hollywood and is credited with roles in TV movies such as "Romeo and Juliet on Ice." She authored the book "A Skating Life: My Story," which made the perfect foundation for her to grow as a motivational speaker. Her inspiring life story includes a struggle with breast cancer and contentious child custody wars. Still, her services aren't cheap. At the time of this writing, she commands up to $50,000 for speaking engagements.
Johnny Weir became a long-term commentator for NBC Sports
Johnny Weir is a two-time Olympian, and although he does not have any Olympic medals to his name, he has won several championships. Some of Weir's accolades include six medals at the U.S. Championships and a bronze medal at the 2008 World Championships. Weir is a U.S. Skating Hall of Fame inductee who was part of its 2021 cohort, but he retired from the sport back in 2013. In the looks department, he often sported a smooth, hairless face.
Weir made his mark in the world of broadcasting as a commentator and bagged roles on shows such as "Spinning Out" and "Amphibia". Naturally, he also landed a spot on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2020. "The world is so ugly right now that I hope my time on 'DWTS' can make people forget their problems and be happy," Weir said at the time (via Olympics). Weir's performance on "DWTS" often set tongues wagging, especially when he was placed on the chopping block.
Of course, Weir secured some strategic brand partnerships in the beauty and wellness space. He had previously worked on a campaign for M.A.C Cosmetics. As he told Refinery 29, "[T]he most important thing I've been obsessed with is my skin regimen." Weir also explored weight loss marketing by collaborating with Abington Aesthetic & Laser Medical Center to advertise their cryolipolysis services in 2018. As his career evolved, so did his appearance. He grew facial hair, which gave him a more mature look.
Kristi Yamaguchi devoted herself to philanthropy that benefits children
Kristi Yamaguchi's journey as a figure skater was influenced by her sister, Lori Yamaguchi. Kristi went on to have a decorated career that included a World Championship title in 1991 and an Olympic gold medal. After her 1992 win, the Olympic Hall of Famer went on tour with "Stars on Ice." She opted out of competing at a high level because "the pressure would just be immense," as she told "Today." At the time, Yamaguchi had a semi-athletic build and softer facial features.
In 1996, she started the Always Dream Foundation, which gives children access to good books and support they need at home. "I was inspired by the Make-A-Wish foundation to make a positive difference in children's lives," she explained in a chat with Ability Magazine. "We've been helping out various children's organizations, which is rewarding. Our latest project is a playground designed so that kids of all abilities can play side by side. That's our focus now."
The organization has reached very impressive milestones. In the 2024 – 2025 school year, for instance, Always Dream collaborated with 36 schools across Hawaii and Northern California. Besides philanthropy, she has also spent time in the entertainment space. She portrayed the role of Jasmine in the 1997 movie "Aladdin on Ice" and appeared as herself on "Everybody Loves Raymond." As Yamaguchi grew older, her facial features became more defined, with the subtle addition of visible lines.