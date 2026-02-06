Former Olympic Figure Skaters Who Look Totally Different Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The United States has participated in every Winter Olympic Games and has a wealth of medals to show for it. Figure skating has been a popular fixture at the Winter Games since 1924 (although it made its debut at the 1908 Summer Olympic Games). At the time of writing, the U.S. has earned a total of 17 gold medals. Over the years, the sport has given fans many unforgettable moments.

In 1994, for instance, two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan's life took a tragic turn after an attack blamed on fellow skater Tonya Harding. Kerrigan was struck in the knee in the weeks leading up to the competition by a man reportedly hired by Harding's ex-husband. On a more positive note, another moment that stood out was when 15-year-old Tara Lipinski cemented herself in history books as the youngest figure skating gold medalist.

At the time of this writing, the 2026 Winter Games are upon us and will be the first to be hosted in two destinations. The figure skating line up includes stars like Alysa Liu, an Oakland, California, native who became the youngest national champion in history at 13 years old. As such, this is an opportune moment to look back at former Olympic stars who made figure skating worth watching. It goes without saying that they have undergone changes in their personal and professional lives and look totally different today.