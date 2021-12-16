The Truth About Michelle Kwan's New Job In Joe Biden's Administration

Figure skating champion Michelle Kwan is set to tackle a new job, and it happens to be with President Joe Biden's administration. In the years since hanging up her ice skates, Kwan has become increasingly involved in the political arena. Now, she will embark on a new adventure of promoting the United States' worldwide diplomacy efforts.

During her years of competing in the ice skating world, Kwan won two Olympic medals, five World Championships, and nine U.S. National Championships, according to the Special Olympics website. She was just 12 years old when she started competing nationally, according to China Daily, and she was 15 when she won her first world title.

As her competitive skating career wrapped, Kwan attended the University of Denver and graduated with a bachelor's degree with a focus in international relations, detailed a White House statement. After earning her bachelor's degree, Kwan attended the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, earning a master's degree. She then jumped into the political realm, joining the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs within the Department of State as a senior advisor. Kwan has stayed involved in politics since that initial position, and now Biden has tapped her for a new one.