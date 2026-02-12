The Shady Side Of HGTV's Egypt Sherrod Everyone Ignores

Long before Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson's messy fallout with HGTV, Sherrod was beefing with The New York Times after it featured her and "Married to Real Estate" in a piece titled "The Strange Allure of Watching Other People Tear Up Their Homes" in April 2025. According to Sherrod, the Manhattan-based newspaper first approached her and her husband, Mike Jackson, to be featured, all in an effort to promote the current season of their show. Unfortunately, Sherrod felt the end result was anything but a promotion for the home renovation series. "For a publication like The New York Times to use my image to headline an article filled with distortions and mediocrity? That's not just irresponsible — it's unacceptable," Sherrod fired out in the caption of a Facebook post on April 14, 2025, about the way she felt the writer had suggested the show was staged.

To make matters worse, Sherrod also noted that the writer made no mention of her co-star and husband, Jackson. "That's not just a slight. That's erasure," she declared. Perhaps yet another red flag in the former HGTV stars' marriage? TBD, we suppose.

The New York Times, however, stood by its reporter and the article. "Our piece on D.I.Y. home influencers was well-reported, thorough and fair, covering a wide range of figures and how they've turned renovation videos into a lucrative career," a spokesperson for The New York Times said in response to Sherrod's criticism in a statement to the Daily Mail.