Cameron Diaz's Stunning Transformation

When applied to various celebrities, the phrase "so and so needs no introduction" tends to be overused. However, in some situations, it simply applies. That is undoubtedly the case with Cameron Diaz, who's been one of Hollywood's most beloved actors since making her film debut in the mid-1990s. With more than 40 films to her credit, Diaz has also been among the most bankable stars in movie history; the cumulative box office from the movies in which she's appeared is in excess of $5.5 billion.

Interestingly, one of filmdom's most successful and recognizable female actors had no ambitions to be an actor. It's accurate to say that acting is something she fell into and, with no experience whatsoever, utterly excelled at. So how did a model who'd never acted wind up nominated for four Golden Globes, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a BAFTA? The answer to that question is at the heart of an amazing journey that is far from over. To find out more, read on to experience Diaz's stunning transformation.