Before & After Pics Of Nicola Peltz Show How Plastic Surgery Changed Her Face
The rich life of Nicola Peltz has offered her lots of luxuries and access, but she wasn't exactly super famous. That all changed, however, when Peltz's whirlwind relationship with Brooklyn Beckham made her a mainstay in the tabloids. But those who do remember her can tell her face has undergone a few changes, sparking plastic surgery rumors. The "Bates Motel" actor has neither confirmed nor denied going under the knife, but that hasn't stopped folks from speculating.
And comparing more recent pictures with older images has given them plenty to discuss. The 2010 picture seen on the left shows two main differences. First, her nose looks undeniably different when seen next to the 2024 picture on the right. It was wider and pointed down, unlike the current nose, whose tip is visibly turned up. Besides her nose, Peltz's lips also look considerably plumper today compared to her natural lips, suggesting she has used fillers to achieve the popular look.
We aren't the only ones who noticed these changes. Social media users had much to say about the purported plastic surgery. (Could this be another case of Peltz rumors that turned out to be true?) That's not to say the opinions were all negative, though. "I hate to admit it, but i so find her post surgery to be very stunning," a Reddit user shared. Others liked just some of the changes. "Now she has a weird unnatural nose and hollow face. Not an improvement. Her lips are beautiful now," another Redditor wrote. Professionals agree that Peltz had some help achieving her current look.
Experts agree that Nicola Peltz has had cosmetic procedures
The more Nicola Peltz's feud with the Beckhams made headlines, the more evident it became that she had used professional help to look her best. And we aren't the only ones who believe she has had a nose job. Dr. Wendy Wong argued in an Instagram video that Peltz had a rhinoplasty. "She's always had a very cute, beautiful nose but certainly looks a little bit more refined these days," she said. Besides a nose job, the plastic surgeon also believes Peltz possibly had a brow lift and lip fillers.
A different plastic surgeon argued that Peltz also changed her teeth over the years. "In my opinion the photo from 2020 appears to be veneers. The latest picture also shows veneers but they look a little larger and more pronounced," Dr. Mervyn Druian of The London Centre for Cosmetic Dentistry told the Daily Mail in January 2026, commenting on the New Year's celebration picture she shared on Instagram (seen above).
Plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie went further yet, suggesting that Peltz may have undergone facial reshaping. In a TikTok video, he pointed out that her face used to look long and thin. "[It looks like she] added width to it to balance out her facial features," he explained. He conjectured she used fillers on her cheeks and jawline to add definition and shape to her face. It may take professionals to see everything she has done, but even amateurs can see Peltz has changed during her short time in the spotlight.