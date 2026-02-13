Before & After Pics Of Nicola Peltz Show How Plastic Surgery Changed Her Face

The rich life of Nicola Peltz has offered her lots of luxuries and access, but she wasn't exactly super famous. That all changed, however, when Peltz's whirlwind relationship with Brooklyn Beckham made her a mainstay in the tabloids. But those who do remember her can tell her face has undergone a few changes, sparking plastic surgery rumors. The "Bates Motel" actor has neither confirmed nor denied going under the knife, but that hasn't stopped folks from speculating.

And comparing more recent pictures with older images has given them plenty to discuss. The 2010 picture seen on the left shows two main differences. First, her nose looks undeniably different when seen next to the 2024 picture on the right. It was wider and pointed down, unlike the current nose, whose tip is visibly turned up. Besides her nose, Peltz's lips also look considerably plumper today compared to her natural lips, suggesting she has used fillers to achieve the popular look.

George Pimentel & Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

We aren't the only ones who noticed these changes. Social media users had much to say about the purported plastic surgery. (Could this be another case of Peltz rumors that turned out to be true?) That's not to say the opinions were all negative, though. "I hate to admit it, but i so find her post surgery to be very stunning," a Reddit user shared. Others liked just some of the changes. "Now she has a weird unnatural nose and hollow face. Not an improvement. Her lips are beautiful now," another Redditor wrote. Professionals agree that Peltz had some help achieving her current look.