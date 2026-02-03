Nicola Peltz Beckham Rumors That Turned Out To Be True

Nicola Peltz arguably shot to fame thanks to rumors about her personal life. While some might recognize her from "The Last Airbender" and "Bates Motel," most people probably know Peltz from her controversial relationship with Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham. That's even more likely since her name began trending on social media and news outlets when rumors of a rift between her and her now-mother-in-law began doing the rounds in 2022.

Not all the rumors are true, though. While Peltz has been accused of purposefully throwing her nanny down the stairs when she was a teenager, the late woman's family not only denied it but also expressed love for Peltz. Other rumors, however, proved to be true. Chief among them is the infamous animosity with the Beckhams. Peltz has tried numerous times to deny she was feuding with Victoria, though. "I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things," she told Cosmopolitan.

However, speculation about their issues continued to escalate until Brooklyn himself revealed the extent of the drama in a lengthy screed on his Instagram Stories. In his scathing message from January 19, 2026, he accused his parents of acting inappropriately, controlling him, and attempting to sabotage his relationship with Peltz, among other damning statements. "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one," he wrote (via ESPN). There is no denying the rumor anymore, so let's take a look at some of the others that also turned out to be true.