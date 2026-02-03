Nicola Peltz Beckham Rumors That Turned Out To Be True
Nicola Peltz arguably shot to fame thanks to rumors about her personal life. While some might recognize her from "The Last Airbender" and "Bates Motel," most people probably know Peltz from her controversial relationship with Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham. That's even more likely since her name began trending on social media and news outlets when rumors of a rift between her and her now-mother-in-law began doing the rounds in 2022.
Not all the rumors are true, though. While Peltz has been accused of purposefully throwing her nanny down the stairs when she was a teenager, the late woman's family not only denied it but also expressed love for Peltz. Other rumors, however, proved to be true. Chief among them is the infamous animosity with the Beckhams. Peltz has tried numerous times to deny she was feuding with Victoria, though. "I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things," she told Cosmopolitan.
However, speculation about their issues continued to escalate until Brooklyn himself revealed the extent of the drama in a lengthy screed on his Instagram Stories. In his scathing message from January 19, 2026, he accused his parents of acting inappropriately, controlling him, and attempting to sabotage his relationship with Peltz, among other damning statements. "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one," he wrote (via ESPN). There is no denying the rumor anymore, so let's take a look at some of the others that also turned out to be true.
The Hadid family disliked Nicola Peltz
The Beckhams aren't the first family to have had issues with Nicola Peltz. Before she became a mainstay in the tabloids, Peltz was in a relationship with Anwar Hadid between 2017 and 2018. Peltz's relationship with Anwar's famous family seemingly started off amicably, with the "Bates Motel" actor praising his sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and the family clan in general. However, it didn't take long for rumors about a feud to begin doing the rounds, with part of the problem stemming from their five-year age difference.
Anwar was 17 while Peltz was 22 when they met, something that the Hadids reportedly thought she took advantage of. "They feared he was struggling, going out with a woman who was older than him at such a formative time in his life," a source told the Daily Mail, pointing out that Peltz's "strong personality" also rubbed them the wrong way. The family matriarch, Yolanda Hadid, seemingly confirmed the rumors when she commented with a heart emoji on one of Victoria Beckham's Instagram posts in June 2025, when the feud goss was heating up.
However, it was her eldest child, Alana Hadid, who threw all doubts out the window when she responded to a social media user who questioned Brooklyn Beckham's request for privacy at the end of his Instagram post denouncing his parents. "Right and that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade," she wrote. That pretty much proved that the Hadids are no fans of Peltz.
Nicola Peltz had a falling out with Selena Gomez
Nicola Peltz was once the best of friends with Selena Gomez. She frequently praised the former Disney star on social media and joked that she, Gomez, and Brooklyn Beckham were a "throuple." However, questions regarding the status of their friendship arose when Peltz and Beckham were nowhere to be seen at Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding in September 2025. Gomez reportedly felt that Peltz abandoned their relationship without warning. "Selena really understands how his parents feel, she just doesn't get how they could be so cruel," a source told The Sun in October 2025.
The word on the street is that Peltz began to grow uncomfortable with the "Only Murder in the Building" star's relationship with Beckham. "Once Nicola realized that Selena was getting too flirty and pick me with her man she cut Selena off," a Reddit user offered as conjecture. Amid the talks of a rift, some reports suggested otherwise. "There's no bad blood," a source told People. "Relationships evolve, and it's true they're not as close as they once were, but there wasn't any one thing that happened."
Neither Gomez nor Peltz has ever directly addressed the rumored feud, but the latter dropped some major hints that contradict the whole "they just grew apart" narrative. In January 2026, social media users noticed that Peltz had pretty much wiped Gomez from her Instagram page and edited the posts in which she had declared her love for her. As one X user pointed out, "Oh that one tea is real asf." We agree.
Nicola Peltz can be hard to work with
It's easy to find speculation about stars who are arrogant and difficult to work with, but finding insiders to publicly call them out is another story. Yet, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson (seen above) was more than willing to come forward in his criticism of Nicola Peltz. Anderson, who has worked with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Aniston, crossed paths with Brooklyn Beckham's wife when she starred in "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in 2014.
When asked which celebrity he would never work with again, Anderson didn't hesitate. "The worst of the worst of the worst was this one little diva girl ... She's actually a monster," he said on the "B*tch Bible" podcast in 2019. This was before Peltz burst onto the celeb scene thanks to her relationship with Beckham, and Anderson was talking openly about her because she "ended up not going anywhere" as an actor. Since she wasn't a known name, Anderson figured his comments wouldn't have any repercussions.
Well, Peltz did become a big name for reasons Anderson couldn't have predicted, and his remarks resurfaced. He's okay with it, too, even if he didn't set out to throw her under the bus back then. All these years later, he still stands by his words and even threw his support for the Beckham family amid the feud. "Not nice. Not nice. I can say with my full chest, not good energy, bad news bears," he said in an Instagram Story following Brooklyn's post (via Fox News).