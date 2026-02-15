Jarring Laura Loomer Photo Proves She Changed Her Face (Again) Before Her Wedding
During the 2025 White House Christmas party, Donald Trump — who has a habit of spoiling surprises — accidentally let it slip that Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and self-described chief "loyalty enforcer" to the president, would soon be getting married to her boyfriend. Who knew that Loomer even had a man in her life besides 47 all this time? She hasn't spilled the beans on her engagement as of this writing, though it seems like the conservative commentator has already started gearing up for her upcoming nuptials with yet another makeover.
On February 9, 2026, Loomer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal that she'd gotten rid of her super dark hair in favor of a brand-new color. She captioned the post: "Goodbye jet black hair. It was fun!" It was a close-up of Loomer in the salon chair, looking like she'd just had a little work done too. Naturally, netizens had a field day. "Dude, that new mask is amazing! You almost look human," one X user snarked. Others accused her of utilizing heavy filters and maybe even AI enhancements. "We already know what you look like dude," one such commenter wrote. "Holy f***ing filters, Jigsaw!" another added.
Goodbye jet black hair. It was fun! 😊 pic.twitter.com/0ihnSp2CiJ
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 8, 2026
Loomer has arguably one of the absolute worst cases of "Mar-A-Lago" face in all of Trumpland. The overdone look became prevalent during his second term as president. Despite rumors that she's had extensive cosmetic work done, though, Loomer has only copped to a rhinoplasty and lip fillers thus far. But make no mistake: She has no regrets. "I don't care what people think about my looks," Loomer tweeted in 2025. "I feel more confident [...] and it made me feel better about myself. I don't care if my nose job bothers people [...] Sorry that bothers you so much."
Laura Loomer is totally unfazed by the backlash
When President Donald Trump asked Laura Loomer about her wedding plans during the 2025 White House Christmas party, she acknowledged, "We haven't announced it." In fact, Loomer added, "You're the first person to announce it!" (via People). Later, the far-right influencer confirmed the engagement news herself in a statement on X, alongside a clip of Trump congratulating her and her mystery fiancé (she seemed more thrilled to have the president's approval than anything else). "I'm very excited to be getting married, and I am thrilled that the greatest president ever approves of the greatest man in my life," Loomer gushed.
But back to her makeover. The podcast host wasn't fazed by the barrage of hate comments she got in response to the big reveal. Under a tweet from someone who thought she looked totally different in the photo, Loomer responded, "Thanks! Some nice new hair and makeup." Critics then argued that she failed to mention plastic surgery and/or Photoshop. "'Some' makeup?" one questioned. "That's a new layer of geological sediment." Another quipped, "Just lyin lmaooooo." However, at least one person thinks Loomer is attractive and is willing to marry her.
Little is known about the controversial commentator's partner, except that he isn't involved in politics and the two have been dating since Trump's 2024 campaign. As for why Loomer refuses to post him, as she explained on the "PBD Podcast," in 2025, "I keep him away from the media because I don't want him to be targeted, obviously." However, she seems happy. "We've been together for a while now and he understands [it]," the internet personality elaborated, referring to Loomer's weird devotion to Trump. "He's very calm. He's a great guy. [...] That's nice 'cause my life is so chaotic, right?"