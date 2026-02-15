Jarring Laura Loomer Photo Proves She Changed Her Face (Again) Before Her Wedding

During the 2025 White House Christmas party, Donald Trump — who has a habit of spoiling surprises — accidentally let it slip that Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and self-described chief "loyalty enforcer" to the president, would soon be getting married to her boyfriend. Who knew that Loomer even had a man in her life besides 47 all this time? She hasn't spilled the beans on her engagement as of this writing, though it seems like the conservative commentator has already started gearing up for her upcoming nuptials with yet another makeover.

On February 9, 2026, Loomer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal that she'd gotten rid of her super dark hair in favor of a brand-new color. She captioned the post: "Goodbye jet black hair. It was fun!" It was a close-up of Loomer in the salon chair, looking like she'd just had a little work done too. Naturally, netizens had a field day. "Dude, that new mask is amazing! You almost look human," one X user snarked. Others accused her of utilizing heavy filters and maybe even AI enhancements. "We already know what you look like dude," one such commenter wrote. "Holy f***ing filters, Jigsaw!" another added.

Goodbye jet black hair. It was fun! 😊 pic.twitter.com/0ihnSp2CiJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 8, 2026

Loomer has arguably one of the absolute worst cases of "Mar-A-Lago" face in all of Trumpland. The overdone look became prevalent during his second term as president. Despite rumors that she's had extensive cosmetic work done, though, Loomer has only copped to a rhinoplasty and lip fillers thus far. But make no mistake: She has no regrets. "I don't care what people think about my looks," Loomer tweeted in 2025. "I feel more confident [...] and it made me feel better about myself. I don't care if my nose job bothers people [...] Sorry that bothers you so much."