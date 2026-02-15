Sad Details About Landman's Ali Larter

Ali Larter had a major career resurgence upon joining the cast of "Landman." But that doesn't mean the actor hasn't endured her fair share of hardship. In fact, between Larter's career anxiety, a freak accident that she feared might stop her from taking the "Landman" gig, and an injury sustained on set, there are a number of sad details about the "Final Destination" star's life. Although Larter is a familiar face thanks to her steady work on shows like "Heroes" and "The Rookie," alongside several movies, like most actors, she's had plenty of lulls as well. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2025, she admitted that before moving to Idaho with Larter's real-life partner Hayes MacArthur, both of them were in one of those periods.

"We left before this show came. Neither of us were working. It's challenging," the actor confirmed. That said, she added that both of them were well used to the highs and lows. "When you have a lifelong career as a working actor, that's the reality of the life. You have to dig deep inside yourself and have faith and continue the work, hoping that that great opportunity is going to come. So much of being in our business is the mental game that you play," she said.

It's worth noting that even Larter's "Landman" role didn't come easy. Far from it; she auditioned along with 11 other actors for the part. However, luckily for the "Legally Blonde" star, she was ready to dig deep when the opportunity arose. "It was something I fought for because I wanted to work in Taylor's world. I think he's a brilliant writer. That's when I really felt, 'It's time to fight for something again,'" she recounted. Larter got the job, and the rest is history.