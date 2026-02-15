Lara Trump's Painful Dance Video Proves She's Living In Fantasy Land
Clearly, Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump is still living with her head in the clouds. The politician started off 2026 by trying, once again, to become a pop star. Her previous efforts included Lara forcing her heavily-autotuned vocals onto the public against our will via an excruciating cover of "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty. Now, she's apparently trying to break into dance, too. As you can imagine, the end result was not great. The clip of Lara and artist Ali Mohamed Ramadan, with whom she collaborated on their song, "Sah-Sah," ironically, includes little actual dancing. In fact, she spent the 27-second-long clip shimmying awkwardly and pointing next to Ramadan. Lara also struggled to lip-sync to her own vocals. Given the final product, she probably should have focused on either one or the other. But if we're given a third option, scrapping the entire project probably would've been her best bet!
🚨 LARA TRUMP SHOOTS HER DANCE MUSIC VIDEO INSIDE TRUMP NATIONAL
Eric Trump's wife was filmed dancing with Ali Mohamed Ramadan while shooting their upcoming song "Sah-Sah" – inside Trump National Golf Club Jupiter.
How would you describe her dance moves? pic.twitter.com/TtUwvCVeUz
— HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) January 17, 2026
Unsurprisingly, social media wasn't impressed with Lara's efforts, either, and they had a grand ol' time letting her know it. "Oh I have such second hand embarrassment for her," admitted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. A second lamented, "How embarrassing [...] ZERO talent. Soon she will buy a music video award and give it to herself. Just Pathetic." Meanwhile, a third commenter roped Lara's famous husband into their criticism. "Just when you think she's already cringe enough, she steps it up a level [...] I don't understand how @EricTrump allows this, it's embarrassing," they tweeted.
Criticism probably won't stop Lara Trump from singing (or dancing)
Lara Trump's transformation into a pop star is an ongoing journey that's been interesting to witness, to put it mildly. In this particular case, interesting means painfully cringeworthy. However, the political commentator is obviously determined to make her dream career a reality, because Lara has faced similarly loud criticism about her efforts in the past, and it did nothing to thwart her (much to our detriment). Of course, we're referring to the time that the DNC released a song called "Party's Fallin' Down," to make fun of her musical aspirations, back in 2024.
"This is where the DNC was putting their focus, on an AI-generated song to somehow mock me, which as you said, wasn't even funny," Lara whined in response, during an April 2024 appearance on Fox News. Over the years, the former co-chair of the RNC has also lashed out at artists who didn't want to align themselves with President Donald Trump and his controversial agenda.
Bruce Springsteen, who released a song condemning both Trump and ICE, was a victim of Lara's ire. "You know, when you are a person with a platform like this, you would like to think that people would use it to do good, to calm people down, to maybe bring us together a little bit. All that does is divide people," she argued during an episode of her podcast, "The Right View."