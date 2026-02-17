Celebs Who Have Fallen Victim To 'Ozempic Neck'
For decades, Hollywood was criticized for pushing impossible beauty standards and promoting ideals that flew in the face of body positivity. Whether or not the entertainment world has truly evolved its concept of attractiveness as broader societal attitudes have changed is still up for debate. What has changed, though, are the kinds of tools available to people in the public eye who want to reshape their bodies.
Be it for the sake of improving their health or for curating an image they believe is more conducive to mainstream success, celebs can now use weight-loss medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy to help them cut a leaner figure on the red carpet. However, even as those drugs have risen to prominence, as part of a GLP-1 craze that has bled into all walks of life, some of the people who use them have experienced certain side effects alongside sudden and significant weight loss.
One such side effect has come to be known as "Ozempic neck," which is described as the neck laxity that occurs when weight is lost faster than the skin can adjust, leading to loose or sagging skin in the area. With that in mind, here are 12 celebs whose necks look noticeably different due to their rapid weight loss.
Jim Gaffigan
After first breaking as a stand-up during the 1990s, Jim Gaffigan has gone on to become one of the busiest working comics in show business. He has also built an impressive reputation as an actor and performer in myriad film and TV projects, including 2009's "17 Again," 2015's "Hot Pursuit," and series like "The Jim Gaffigan Show," "My Boys," and "Bob's Burgers," on which he voices Henry Haber. Along the way, Gaffigan has never been shy about poking fun at his figure, having written memoirs titled "Dad Is Fat" and "Food: A Love Story." One of his best-known bits is a riff on eating Hot Pockets.
More recently, though, Gaffigan has undergone a physical metamorphosis, confirming in interviews with Men's Health and People in 2024 that he used Mounjaro in conjunction with diet and lifestyle changes to manage his type 2 diabetes, shedding 50 pounds in the process. As with others who have had success with GLP-1s, though, Gaffigan does have some of the telltale signs of quicker-than-the-neck-can-cope weight loss. Not that he minds; as he said in his 2024 stand-up special, "The Skinny," "I understand some people are against the appetite suppressants. You know, "That's cheating. It's cheating." I'm not playing Major League Baseball. I'm just a fat guy trying to not die."
Oprah Winfrey
Few people in the history of television, film, and, well, just about any other form of media, have ascended to the same plane as Oprah Winfrey. Her daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," usurped "Donahue" as America's most-watched talk show during the 1980s; a distinction it would continue to own for more than two decades, until her 2011 retirement. In the meantime, she became the first-ever Black woman to attain billionaire status and the architect of a media empire. However, she endured constant scrutiny over her physical appearance over the years.
"I was ridiculed on every late-night talk show for 25 years, and tabloid covers, for 25 years," she recalled on the 2024 ABC special "An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution" (via RTE).
One year earlier, Winfrey revealed that she was using weight-loss medication as a "maintenance tool" alongside exercise and lifestyle changes to achieve a healthier look, telling People, "I was actually recommending it to people long before I was on it myself." Side effects like "Ozempic neck" notwithstanding, the results clearly speak for themselves for Winfrey, whose transformation has been jaw-dropping.
Eric Stonestreet
From the late '90s through the 2000s, Eric Stonestreet made a living with guest spots and minor roles on a number of popular television series, most notably appearing as Ronnie Litre on several episodes of CBS procedural drama "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." From 2009 to 2020, though, he became one of the best-known sitcom actors on television, playing Cameron Tucker in 250 episodes of ABC's "Modern Family." For his efforts, he netted two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
The same year that "Modern Family" debuted to rave reviews, Stonestreet was also diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, he revealed to People in 2025. "It was like this crazy, happy moment cut with this diagnosis that I truthfully didn't take very seriously," he told the outlet. Years later, after doing everything he could to conceal his diagnosis without really addressing it, Stonestreet has turned over a new leaf, using Mounjaro to help manage the condition.
Stonestreet reports that he's feeling better than ever, and his appearance is svelte in comparison to his "Modern Family" heyday. Still, he hasn't managed to avoid the "Ozempic neck" that so frequently follows rapid weight loss.
Jackée Harry
Jackée Harry was undoubtedly best known to '90s kids as Lisa Landry from the ABC/WB sitcom "Sister, Sister." However, she achieved sitcom fame long before the Mowry sisters rose to prominence. She famously played Sandra Clark on the NBC sitcom "227," over the back half of the '80s. Along the way, she became the first-ever Black woman to win the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. More recently, she has been a main cast member on the long-running soap "Days of Our Lives."
Harry's look has changed considerably in recent years, as the veteran actress lost 50 pounds with the help of a GLP-1 medication. However, the rapid change in her body yielded the "Ozempic neck" that has affected others who lose weight quickly. In response, Harry decided to get a facelift to address her sagging skin in that area. "It's like every time I looked in the mirror I went, "Uh uh, I'm gonna have to do something,"" she told People in 2026. "I'm not growing gracefully, and I accept it ... but I don't." Harry added that she feels more confident now in the wake of her procedure.
Sharon Osbourne
As the wife of legendary rock/metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne's first major forays into show business were as Osbourne's manager, a power broker behind the scenes, and the founder of Ozzfest — a festival tour held almost annually from 1996 to 2018. She later joined her husband as a household name when she and two of their three children joined Ozzy to star on the MTV reality series "The Osbournes." Later, Sharon found success as a panelist on CBS show, "The Talk," and she has taken part in numerous other television projects.
Over the years, Sharon's appearance has changed dramatically. In 2023, she debuted a completely unrecognizable look in a photo that showed her with a noticeably slimmer face and an even slimmer figure. Fans and observers weren't left to guess about whether she had boarded the Ozempic train, either. While appearing on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, she quipped (via Access Hollywood), "I took the f****** injection that everyone takes," when asked about her weight loss.
As with any highly visible celeb who undergoes an appearance change, not everyone has been on board with the results. "Can anyone explain the neck on Sharon Osbourne?" wrote one X user referring to the former chat host in 2026. Meanwhile, Sharon herself hasn't been totally pleased with her result, explaining to the Daily Mail in 2025, "I don't think I'll ever be happy with the way I look. But I'm now satisfied. It's taken years for me to say this, but I've learned my lesson. This is me. It's finally time to leave well alone."
John Goodman
One would be hard-pressed not to accept John Goodman as one of the most talented and relatable actors of his generation. From wild, '80s B-movie roles in films of the "C.H.U.D." ilk to Coen Brothers classics — 1991's "Barton Fink," 1998's "The Big Lebowski," et al. — and "Roseanne"/"The Conners," Goodman has always managed to bring his unique charm and humor to a variety of characters. That said, Goodman was also tasked time and time again with playing "bull in a china shop" parts befitting his physical stature.
Fast-forward to today, and Goodman is no longer that guy. His talent continues to transcend the typecasting, but he's cutting a very different figure these days. In 2023, the actor told Rolling Stone that he had dropped a whopping 200 pounds, noting that nurturing his sobriety, walking his dogs, and taking up boxing had all aided in the process. He hasn't confirmed whether he's using weight-loss medicine, but his considerable weight loss has nonetheless left him with some of the same recognizable physical features. There are entire Reddit threads dedicated to the look of his jaw, for example.
Regardless of what's going on with his neck or any other part of his body, though, Goodman looks to have made major strides where his health is concerned. And he has had no problem showing off his impressive weight loss.
Whoopi Goldberg
In the 2020s, a large swathe of the television-viewing public likely knows Whoopi Goldberg as a panelist occasionally making people feel uncomfortable on the ABC daytime series "The View." Goldberg has been a key cog in the popular talk show machinery for nearly two decades, having originally joined the series back in 2007. However, longtime fans will recall her incredible '80s standup and movie success, which continued into the '90s and beyond with film roles including "Ghost," the "Sister Act" movies, and more. That said, her career isn't the only thing that has evolved and changed over the years.
Since joining "The View," Goldberg has undergone a significant physical transformation as well. During a 2024 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Goldberg joked that she had lost "almost two people" in reference to her changing appearance, and revealed that she was using "that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help." Whatever the method, Clarkson — like fans and even casual observers — was impressed by the changes Goldberg had made to support her own health.
Goldberg shows some of the traits common among those who have reshaped their bodies with the help of weight-loss medicine, including the characteristic "Ozempic neck," but the EGOT winner looks to be in a good place now after criticism of her physical appearance in the 2022 film "Till" inspired her to make changes.
Rosie O'Donnell
Like many of the celebs on this list, Rosie O'Donnell was subjected to seemingly nonstop speculation about her physical stature for much of her career. All the while, she dealt with her own complex feelings on the subject, explaining to The Irish Times on a 2025 podcast, "40 years of struggling with it and feeling so ashamed and bad that I wasn't able to conquer this. I had succeeded in other areas, but why wasn't I able to do this?" That success included a legendary run as a standup and even greater success in Tinseltown with roles in films like 1992's "A League of Their Own," a lengthy run as host of a popular daytime talk show, a stint on "The View," and more.
Now in her 60s, O'Donnell has seemingly disappeared from Hollywood altogether, but she has also turned over a new leaf physically. "I can't believe this is me now," the comedian/actress captioned a 2025 Instagram snap showing her looking noticeably thinner than she was during her show business heyday. The caption also included the hashtags #mounjaro, #weightloss, and #bodydismorphia. The skin on her face and neck isn't dissimilar to that of others who have undergone big changes, but O'Donnell appears to be happy with where she is.
Kathy Bates
One might say that Kathy Bates' acting career hasn't been dissimilar to John Goodman's in the sense that she has often played roles in which she was forced to lean on her physical stature to present the character. And, like Goodman, Bates always managed to make those characters her own and ply her craft as an actress to incredible effect. In 1991, she won a Best Actress Oscar for her efforts in the iconic Rob Reiner thriller "Misery." More recently, though, she appeared exceedingly slim in the CBS reboot of the Andy Griffith courtroom drama "Matlock."
Bates revealed to People that, as of 2024, she had dropped 100 pounds, the last 20 of which came with the aid of the GLP-1 Ozempic. So, it should come as no surprise that she has the telltale face and neck. More importantly, though, she has taken a stand against the same type 2 diabetes diagnosis that plagued other members of her family. Bates wants people to know, too, that a lot of hard work went into her late-career metamorphosis.
"There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic," Bates told the outlet. "But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me."
Jessica Simpson
During the late '90s and early/mid-2000s, Jessica Simpson was firmly entrenched in the realm of pop music royalty. Her debut single "I Wanna Love You Forever" rocked the charts and the radio airwaves, putting her in elite company with contemporary hit-makers and fellow female stars Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. And she continued to have success in both the music arena and as a reality TV star alongside her then-husband Nick Lachey on the MTV series "Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica." As the years wore on, however, she shed her teenybopper image, and her body changed with age, alcohol use, and multiple pregnancies.
Fast-forward to the 2020s, though, and Simpson is making music once again after a lengthy sabbatical, and her figure more closely resembles her look during the height of her popularity after she reportedly lost 100 pounds (although she hasn't confirmed the use of GLP-1s). As with other celebs who have endeavored to reshape their image, Simpson has been subjected to chatter and near-scientific-level analysis of her bodily characteristics, whether it's her face, neck, or everything below them. That clearly hasn't stopped her from flaunting her style and physique on her popular Instagram account.
Robbie Williams
British pop icon Robbie Williams has put his body through more than most. Over the course of his decades-long run as a pop singer, during which he released a record 16 chart-topping albums in the U.K., he also lived with substance misuse, seeking rehabilitative assistance on multiple occasions, as reported by the Daily Mail. Along the way, he destroyed his teeth and experienced constant fluctuations in weight and his overall physical wellness which, in turn, affected his mental health.
"It's shockingly catastrophic to my mental health to be bigger," Williams told The Times in 2023 regarding his GLP-1 use. "My inner voice talks to me like Katie Hopkins talks about fat people. It's maddening." While "bigger" is no longer the word one would use to describe the "Angels" singer, he, too, has experienced the side effects of weight-loss drugs. However, it's not just his neck that has been impacted. Williams also suspects that the medication has affected his eyesight, although he doesn't regret using it. He just wants others to be aware of the potential downsides.
"I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research," he told The Sun in 2025. "I was quite an early adopter of the jabs, but what I'm also noticing is that my eyesight's not very good."
Dolores Catania
Dolores Catania may not be a Hollywood superstar, but for viewers of reality TV, she's in the upper echelons of celebrity. The famously brash Paterson, New Jersey native has been a main cast member on Bravo's "Real Housewives of New Jersey" since her 2016 debut on the series. Catania's face and neck are clearly different now amid her 30-pound weight loss, but her evolving lifestyle and overall health journey have been impacted in more significant ways by her use of GLP-1s.
In 2025, she revealed to E! News that she had to temporarily stop taking Mounjaro after she experienced a heart issue; namely, atrial fibrillation. According to Catania, she gained some weight back when she stopped doing injections, but was ultimately able to resume her regimen. Despite the side effects — including the nausea that plagued her when she first began using GLP-1s and then did so again when she got back on them — the "RHONJ" star urged GLP-1 users not to relent to the judgment of others.
"Why would you care what someone you don't even know has to say?" she said to the outlet. "Or if people aren't going to be supportive on your journey with the GLP-1s? Be like, "It's none of your business." Don't not do it because you're afraid of what somebody else thinks."