Celebs Who Have Fallen Victim To 'Ozempic Neck'

For decades, Hollywood was criticized for pushing impossible beauty standards and promoting ideals that flew in the face of body positivity. Whether or not the entertainment world has truly evolved its concept of attractiveness as broader societal attitudes have changed is still up for debate. What has changed, though, are the kinds of tools available to people in the public eye who want to reshape their bodies.

Be it for the sake of improving their health or for curating an image they believe is more conducive to mainstream success, celebs can now use weight-loss medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy to help them cut a leaner figure on the red carpet. However, even as those drugs have risen to prominence, as part of a GLP-1 craze that has bled into all walks of life, some of the people who use them have experienced certain side effects alongside sudden and significant weight loss.

One such side effect has come to be known as "Ozempic neck," which is described as the neck laxity that occurs when weight is lost faster than the skin can adjust, leading to loose or sagging skin in the area. With that in mind, here are 12 celebs whose necks look noticeably different due to their rapid weight loss.