Before & After Pics Of Chip Gaines Expose His Scruffy Transformation
"Fixer Upper" premiered in 2013, which means that Chip Gaines has been on TV for more than a decade. And the HGTV alum has changed a great deal over the years! When fans first met Chip, who runs a home renovation empire with his wife, Joanna Gaines, he was much more clean-cut. In most photos, the Waco, Texas native rocked a short haircut and clean-shaven look. Today, however, it's a different story, as Chip has totally embraced the scruffy life.
Although it would be a stretch to claim that Chip is a star we no longer recognize, he has made a rather drastic transformation. The photo on the left, for example, was taken back in 2015 when Chip and Joanna visited AOL Studios to do press for "Fixer Upper." The newly-minted TV star looked fresh-faced as he flaunted a short, spiky haircut and kept his facial hair neat and trim. By November 2024, when Chip celebrated his 50th birthday, he'd let his hair grow out nearly to his shoulders. His facial hair was also doing its own thing, for better or worse.
Of course, Chip's evolving appearance has inspired conversation for years, and he's never been shy about dropping in and adding his two cents to the mix.
Chip Gaines is happy with how he looks
Fans have had much to say about the way Chip Gaines looks over the years. You may recall the time when Chip grew out his hair and essentially broke the internet. After years of sporting a short haircut, fans weren't sure how to take his new 'do. Of course, Chip, who was actually growing out his hair for cancer donation, responded to the criticism with his signature wit. "Nobody can agree on anything," he shared during an episode of "Today." "You're either in this camp or you're in this camp. Well, Twitter is very similar in that regard with my hair. It's either you love this or you (hate it)." The Magnolia co-founder was also looking forward to looking back at his long-hair phase once he got older.
And though Chip recently underwent a stunning fitness transformation, he had a phase when he was proudly rocking his dad bod, and he was confident then, too. In fact, Chip defended his physique in the May 2017 issue of The Magnolia Journal. "At any given moment, there's a little voice in my head ... that's constantly telling me, 'Way to go, Chip, that was so funny!' and 'Hey, Chip, you look good in that size medium T-shirt!' A few times [it] has even told me my dad bod is 'rockin,'" he said in the issue (via People). He also claimed that he could make a killing by selling his self-esteem to others. "If I could bottle it up and sell it, I would! I'm convinced it would make me millions." Fortunately, with Chip's success, he doesn't need the extra dough.