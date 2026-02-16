Before & After Pics Of Chip Gaines Expose His Scruffy Transformation

"Fixer Upper" premiered in 2013, which means that Chip Gaines has been on TV for more than a decade. And the HGTV alum has changed a great deal over the years! When fans first met Chip, who runs a home renovation empire with his wife, Joanna Gaines, he was much more clean-cut. In most photos, the Waco, Texas native rocked a short haircut and clean-shaven look. Today, however, it's a different story, as Chip has totally embraced the scruffy life.

Although it would be a stretch to claim that Chip is a star we no longer recognize, he has made a rather drastic transformation. The photo on the left, for example, was taken back in 2015 when Chip and Joanna visited AOL Studios to do press for "Fixer Upper." The newly-minted TV star looked fresh-faced as he flaunted a short, spiky haircut and kept his facial hair neat and trim. By November 2024, when Chip celebrated his 50th birthday, he'd let his hair grow out nearly to his shoulders. His facial hair was also doing its own thing, for better or worse.

Of course, Chip's evolving appearance has inspired conversation for years, and he's never been shy about dropping in and adding his two cents to the mix.