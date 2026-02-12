James Van Der Beek's Final Instagram Post Before His Death Is So Sad Now

"Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek passed away on February 11, 2026. The beloved actor had been undergoing treatment for stage three colorectal cancer since 2024, and he often used the internet to update his supporters on his progress. Going forward, Van Der Beek's social media pages will probably remain a public scrapbook, highlighting the people, places, and things that mattered most to him, especially during his last years. Of course, many of these will be bittersweet, like the entertainer's last Instagram post, which is absolutely heartbreaking amid his untimely death from cancer at the age of 48.

Van Der Beek used his last Instagram post to celebrate his father and daughter, whose birthdays both land on January 25. "My father and my daughter share a birthday today," he wrote in the post's caption. "At first, I thought that was all they share — they seemed so different to me." He went on to list the personality traits that his father and daughter share, including a "warm, loving, gentle heart ... care and dedication," and "the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality."

He continued, "You are marvels ... and I'm so insanely grateful to have you in my life. The world is a better place because the two of you are in it." The last line was especially poignant, considering many shared the same feelings about Van Der Beek.