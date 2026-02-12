James Van Der Beek's Final Instagram Post Before His Death Is So Sad Now
"Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek passed away on February 11, 2026. The beloved actor had been undergoing treatment for stage three colorectal cancer since 2024, and he often used the internet to update his supporters on his progress. Going forward, Van Der Beek's social media pages will probably remain a public scrapbook, highlighting the people, places, and things that mattered most to him, especially during his last years. Of course, many of these will be bittersweet, like the entertainer's last Instagram post, which is absolutely heartbreaking amid his untimely death from cancer at the age of 48.
Van Der Beek used his last Instagram post to celebrate his father and daughter, whose birthdays both land on January 25. "My father and my daughter share a birthday today," he wrote in the post's caption. "At first, I thought that was all they share — they seemed so different to me." He went on to list the personality traits that his father and daughter share, including a "warm, loving, gentle heart ... care and dedication," and "the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality."
He continued, "You are marvels ... and I'm so insanely grateful to have you in my life. The world is a better place because the two of you are in it." The last line was especially poignant, considering many shared the same feelings about Van Der Beek.
James Van Der Beek was especially close with his family
James Van Der Beek was an accomplished actor, but his real joy came from his family. Although his mother passed away in 2020, James left behind his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, along with his father, James William Van Der Beek. Over the years, the "Varsity Blues" star repeatedly gushed about the importance of his loved ones.
While appearing on "Good Morning America," Van Der Beek beamed as he discussed parenting his brood of little ones and the way it had altered his life. "God, it changes everything really," he shared in 2023 (via People). "Your life becomes shared, and your joys become shared joys in a really beautiful way that expands your level of circuitry out to other people," he said, adding, "It's the craziest, craziest thing I've ever done, and it's the thing that's made me happiest."
His wife, Kimberly, was just as crucial to his existence, and he's said as much. To commemorate their 15th year as husband and wife, James took to Instagram to highlight the ways in which she'd supported him through his scary cancer diagnosis. "You are the most extraordinary human I've ever met," he wrote alongside a sweet outdoor shot of them together. "One day I'll tell the story of what you've endured these last two years and how you've shown up, time and time and time again. You have not only saved my life ... you've shown me what it is to live."