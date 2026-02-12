Tomi Lahren's Mar-A-Lago Face Looks Jarringly Tuned Up In New Photo

Tomi Lahren has been in the spotlight less than a decade, but she has undergone a major physical transformation in that short time. Given that the Fox News talk show host is in her early 30s, Lahren's facial changes have sparked plastic surgery rumors. And if you ask us, jarring pics of Lahren's face make her tune-ups undeniable. That has become all the more evident during Donald Trump's second presidency, as the people in his inner circle have popularized the Mar-a-Lago beauty trend. A February 2026 photo of Lahren and Marjorie Taylor Greene shows she is clearly a fan of the look.

Greene took to Instagram to promote her appearance on the "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" podcast, sharing a picture of the two standing side by side. Both women sported jeans and a blazer for a casual look, but some had a hard time recognizing who they were looking at before they read the caption. "That doesn't look like @tomilahren," one user pointed out. Another user echoed the sentiment in a reply, writing, "Thats what I thought too!" And they weren't alone. "I didn't even recognize Tomi," a third user agreed.

When compared to the 2017 picture at the top, it's easy to see just how much Lahren has seemingly done to her face. Her lips looked considerably thinner when she first rose to prominence, showing that she appears to have embraced lip fillers — one of the hallmark signs of the Mar-a-Lago face. Her cheeks also look more prominent and her forehead frozen. And we aren't the only ones who think she has gone a little overboard.