Tomi Lahren's Mar-A-Lago Face Looks Jarringly Tuned Up In New Photo
Tomi Lahren has been in the spotlight less than a decade, but she has undergone a major physical transformation in that short time. Given that the Fox News talk show host is in her early 30s, Lahren's facial changes have sparked plastic surgery rumors. And if you ask us, jarring pics of Lahren's face make her tune-ups undeniable. That has become all the more evident during Donald Trump's second presidency, as the people in his inner circle have popularized the Mar-a-Lago beauty trend. A February 2026 photo of Lahren and Marjorie Taylor Greene shows she is clearly a fan of the look.
Greene took to Instagram to promote her appearance on the "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" podcast, sharing a picture of the two standing side by side. Both women sported jeans and a blazer for a casual look, but some had a hard time recognizing who they were looking at before they read the caption. "That doesn't look like @tomilahren," one user pointed out. Another user echoed the sentiment in a reply, writing, "Thats what I thought too!" And they weren't alone. "I didn't even recognize Tomi," a third user agreed.
When compared to the 2017 picture at the top, it's easy to see just how much Lahren has seemingly done to her face. Her lips looked considerably thinner when she first rose to prominence, showing that she appears to have embraced lip fillers — one of the hallmark signs of the Mar-a-Lago face. Her cheeks also look more prominent and her forehead frozen. And we aren't the only ones who think she has gone a little overboard.
Experts agree that Tomi Lahren has undergone cosmetic procedures
Tomi Lahren's new lips and tuned-up cheeks may be pretty evident, but it turns out that some pros believe she has gone way further than that. A cosmetic expert spilled the secret behind Lahren's overdone face changes, suggesting that she has actually changed her facial structure. "Her face shape changed from round to triangular ... and there is an increased definition on her jawline," Dr. Mariano Busso told our sister site The List. This could have been achieved in different ways, including buccal fat pad removal, a procedure that removes fat from the cheeks to make them more pronounced.
As a consequence, the lower face also tends to look slimmer, as seems to be the case with Lahren. Busso pointed out that weight loss could also be a contributing factor. Lahren has been open about her experience with an eating disorder and weight fluctuation. Social media users have also given their two cents regarding the procedures Lahren may have undergone to look the way she does now. On Reddit, users conjectured that they include a nose job, eyelid lift, and chin fillers.
Others gave their opinion regarding the result of such rumored surgeries. "That upper bleph hollowed out her eyes and aged her so much, as well as masculinized her face," a Redditor shared. Others disagreed that the procedures aged her, arguing that they improved her appearance. "She does look much more refined," another wrote. Regardless of what side you're on, it's undeniable that she has changed considerably.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).