Jarring Pics Of Tomi Lahren's Face That Make Her Tune-Ups Undeniable

Tomi Lahren has always been very pretty, but there's no question that her face has changed a lot over the years. Sure, some of that comes down to makeup trends (because say it with us: eyebrows make a big difference), and some to age, but it certainly seems as though she's also taken some things a tad further. Unfortunately for Lahren, because she's been a public figure for so many years, it's easy enough to see just how major the changes have been over the years. Without further ado, let's get into it.

When Lahren first shot to fame with her OAN show "On Point with Tomi Lahren" in 20215, the conservative commentator had a fairly natural (if heavily made-up) face. Her brows were light, but framed her eyes, and her lips looked full, but natural. Some will recall the time one of the many celebs who can't stand Lahren, The Game, accused her of having had plastic surgery prior to getting her start, pointing to high school pictures of her as proof. However, Lahren denied that outright in a Fox News op-ed in 2019 — and TBH, looking at clips from 2015, we believe her.