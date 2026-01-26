Jarring Pics Of Tomi Lahren's Face That Make Her Tune-Ups Undeniable
Tomi Lahren has always been very pretty, but there's no question that her face has changed a lot over the years. Sure, some of that comes down to makeup trends (because say it with us: eyebrows make a big difference), and some to age, but it certainly seems as though she's also taken some things a tad further. Unfortunately for Lahren, because she's been a public figure for so many years, it's easy enough to see just how major the changes have been over the years. Without further ado, let's get into it.
When Lahren first shot to fame with her OAN show "On Point with Tomi Lahren" in 20215, the conservative commentator had a fairly natural (if heavily made-up) face. Her brows were light, but framed her eyes, and her lips looked full, but natural. Some will recall the time one of the many celebs who can't stand Lahren, The Game, accused her of having had plastic surgery prior to getting her start, pointing to high school pictures of her as proof. However, Lahren denied that outright in a Fox News op-ed in 2019 — and TBH, looking at clips from 2015, we believe her.
Tomi still had her youthful look in 2017
Fast-forward to Politicon 2017. Tomi Lahren didn't look all that different from how she'd looked at the start of her career. On the contrary, her facial features looked very much the same, and even her makeup look hadn't changed much, though her eyebrows did look a touch more "Done." It's certainly possible that at the time she was having some kind of non-invasive cosmetic treatments, because the commentator's skin was flawless. However, Lahren's major makeover would soon follow.
Tomi seriously upped her eyebrow game in 2018 (didn't we all?)
In 2018, Tomi Lahren started looking a tad different (and dare we say, a little Carrie Underwood-coded). Her cheeks looked a touch fuller than they had in previous years, though it's possible angles had something to do with it. One definite change, however, was her brows. Possibly influenced by society's 'brow obsession at the time, it was pretty clear Lahren had gone for microblading (and speaking to The Conservateur in 2023, she confirmed that she was a fan of the eyebrow enhancement). Call it a semi-tune-up, if you will.
Tomi's bangs made her look way younger in 2018
Microblading wasn't the only thing Tomi Lahren did in 2018. She also cut bangs — and the new style played a big role in her face looking very different. Granted, we don't know that we'd say it looked like a full-on tune-up, but it definitely did highlight her cheeks, which were still looking fuller than they had previously. Again, that might have been the angles, though there is a possibility that she'd gone for something like fillers.
Tomi seemed to have had a makeover in 2022
The 2020s are where Tomi Lahren seemed to have gone for the biggest changes. Gone were the aforementioned fuller cheeks...and though that could have been age- or weight-related, there is also something to be said for the buccal fat removal trend sweeping the world at the time. In a previous interview with Nicki Swift, one cosmetic expert, Dr. Mariano Busso, shared that Lahren may have had Kybella injections to reduce fat in the lower portion of her face, but also mused that it could have been a lower face lift. "There is no skin laxity, but, on the contrary, we see more jawline definition," he explained.
Tomi looks like she's had some lip filler
Sticking with Tomi Lahren's 2020s makeover, it certainly looks as though the broadcaster has had some work done on her lips, too, with her top lip today looking way fuller than it had previously. Speaking to Daily Mail, plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Harrington mused that Lahren may have had a nose job, telling the outlet, "Her nose looks to be more narrowly contoured." Granted, we wouldn't necessarily say Lahren's nose job completely changed her look, but there's no question that it looks way more refined today.
Tomi looked like a different person at the 2025 Patriot Awards
2025 marked the biggest change in Tomi Lahren's appearance over the years, and some have even said her face looks frozen thanks to the work she may have had done. Her jawline also looks even slimmer, and some critics have said that's aged her. Of course, it does bear mentioning that Lahren switched up the eye makeup look she'd been known for, and also debuted a darker hair color. Even so, it's not surprising that she's been held as one of the poster children for the Mar-a-Lago face makeover.
Ultimately, only Lahren knows the full truth about her cosmetic work over the years. However, based on her changing look, we'd say some kind of intervention is undeniable.