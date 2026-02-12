Ryan Reynolds Left Blake Lively To Fend For Herself In Court & Everyone Noticed

Ryan Reynolds was conspicuously absent when Blake Lively attended a court-mandated settlement conference with Justin Baldoni on February 11. The meeting was arranged in hopes of avoiding further litigation, but the feuding former "It Ends With Us" colleagues were unable to reach a settlement. Afterwards, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, spoke about the ever-growing possibility of going to trial with the "Gossip Girl" alum. "We're looking forward to it," Freedman told Variety. Baldoni had shown up to the settlement hearing with his wife, and he even brought her along for a separate (non-Lively-affiliated) hearing the following day. Meanwhile, Lively was forced to show up to the proceedings stag.

Even though Lively and Reynolds have tried to make their marriage look unbothered by the lawsuit drama, people took notice that the "Deadpool" actor was not present to support his wife at the settlement hearing. "Ryan Reynolds isn't 'man enough' to support Blake Lively at court today," one person wrote on X after hearing that Lively went solo. "Scar Jo was right about him...he only cares about himself," another added snidely. Multiple users delighted in roasting "The Adam Project" actor for leaving his wife high and dry. "#ryanreynolds is not a man. He is a scared little boy who feared a real man when he met him," a user wrote.

Leading up to his absence, people had noticed odd things about Reynolds and Lively's marriage.