Ryan Reynolds' Snubbing Blake Lively's Birthday Hints At Trouble In Paradise

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went from Hollywood's most charming couple to scandal-ridden public figures seemingly overnight. Their once-golden reputation has taken a nosedive ever since they became involved in a messy legal drama with Justin Baldoni, Lively's co-star and the director of the controversial 2024 film "It Ends with Us." And despite their best efforts to appear unbothered, Lively and Reynolds have failed miserably to brush off rumors about their marriage — one major clue being Reynolds' apparent failure to acknowledge Lively's birthday on social media two years in a row now. What gives?

Reynolds used to be pretty consistent in publicly celebrating Lively's birthdays. For her 36th in August 2023, he posted a sweet photo carousel honoring the "Gossip Girl" alum on his Instagram page. "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try," Reynolds wrote. He also wished his wife a happy birthday in a viral post in August 2022. "You're spectacular," the "Deadpool" star gushed. "I'm not sure if you were born or invented."

For her part, Lively also didn't post anything for Reynold's 48th birthday in October 2024, having been caught up in the press tour for her movie "It Ends with Us." However, she did take the time to promote Reynolds' film "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-starring Hugh Jackman. Underneath a July 2024 Instagram post urging her followers to see her husband's movie, Lively replied to a fan who thought they should post more pictures together. "There were rumors going around that you two got divorced," the fan comment read, to which Lively simply responded (via the Daily Mail), "Haha they wish," with a laughing emoji.