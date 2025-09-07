Ryan Reynolds' Snubbing Blake Lively's Birthday Hints At Trouble In Paradise
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds went from Hollywood's most charming couple to scandal-ridden public figures seemingly overnight. Their once-golden reputation has taken a nosedive ever since they became involved in a messy legal drama with Justin Baldoni, Lively's co-star and the director of the controversial 2024 film "It Ends with Us." And despite their best efforts to appear unbothered, Lively and Reynolds have failed miserably to brush off rumors about their marriage — one major clue being Reynolds' apparent failure to acknowledge Lively's birthday on social media two years in a row now. What gives?
Reynolds used to be pretty consistent in publicly celebrating Lively's birthdays. For her 36th in August 2023, he posted a sweet photo carousel honoring the "Gossip Girl" alum on his Instagram page. "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try," Reynolds wrote. He also wished his wife a happy birthday in a viral post in August 2022. "You're spectacular," the "Deadpool" star gushed. "I'm not sure if you were born or invented."
For her part, Lively also didn't post anything for Reynold's 48th birthday in October 2024, having been caught up in the press tour for her movie "It Ends with Us." However, she did take the time to promote Reynolds' film "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-starring Hugh Jackman. Underneath a July 2024 Instagram post urging her followers to see her husband's movie, Lively replied to a fan who thought they should post more pictures together. "There were rumors going around that you two got divorced," the fan comment read, to which Lively simply responded (via the Daily Mail), "Haha they wish," with a laughing emoji.
Other signs suggest the couple is still going strong
In April 2025, a body language expert analyzed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' behavior during the NYC premiere of her film "Another Simple Favor," amid the swirling divorce rumors. Many noted that the couple seemed tense and annoyed while walking the red carpet together and posing before a sea of flashing photographers. However, in her expert opinion, CSP Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown insisted that their gestures didn't show any signs of tension.
"I do think there's a bit of stress in the moment trying to handle several tasks at once," she acknowledged. But the comments suggesting they secretly couldn't stand each other are ridiculous. "Look how when they do stand together for the shot they're glued down the middle. That's what to look for to find a couple who's doing well together. They have it," she pointed out. She also noted how they maintained steady eye contact during the premiere, suggesting intimacy. "They look at each other in the eye at close range when she has her hands on his face. She's trying to get him to focus on her and direct his actions a bit," Brown exclusively told us. "If they couldn't stand each other they wouldn't kiss here."
Point taken. In September 2024, a source close to Lively and Reynolds told People they're still as strong as ever as the two approached their wedding anniversary. The actors married in 2012 after meeting on the set of "Green Lantern" in 2011 and have since welcomed four children. "Blake and Ryan are a great team when it comes to both their family and work," the source said. "They're super supportive of each other. He's very proud of her. They have a great marriage and love to celebrate everything they created together," the source added.