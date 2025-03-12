Blake Lively's Attention-Seeking Press Tour Outfit Confirms What We Suspected

We get that Blake Lively wants to appear unbothered amid the Justin Baldoni lawsuit, but no one was falling for her cheerful persona. In a clip shared by Variety, Lively was on stage recounting how she was convinced to film in Capri by the film's director, Paul Feig. "I want to live there. I love it so much. They serve you ice cream and lemons and it's so magical. They sell hats. That crazy beautiful hat was just a hat in a store ... It's amazing!" she gushed while gesturing wildly. A fan commented, "One would think she is a conductor of [an] orchestra with all that theatrical hand movement." Another wrote, "Anna [Kendrick] clearly would rather be anywhere else but on the stage with Blake and this forced personality."

It probably made it even more difficult for fans to believe that all is well when Lively's husband didn't join her at the movie's premiere, a red flag Ryan Reynolds might be growing concerned about his career after becoming embroiled in the Baldoni legal drama.

But to show how unfazed and relatable she is, Lively, whose rumored diva behavior came back to bite her in the past, posted a carousel of pics on Instagram, with the first one being of her playing ping pong in a sparkly dress and stilettos with her "Another Simple Favor" co-star Michele Morrone. "I know how fortunate I am to work with each of you. Thank you to my friends and loved ones for making this weekend so special. Ok. Back to sweatpants now. That was fun," she wrote.