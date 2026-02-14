The Rampant Donald Trump & Madeleine Westerhout Affair Rumors, Explained

You may remember Madeleine Westerhout as the Trump aide who was fired for speaking publicly about the president's family, but there's been a renewed interest in the nature of her relationship with the former "Apprentice" host — including a wild rumor that the two were embroiled in an affair. Speculation that Donald Trump enjoyed a tryst with one of his White House staffers first began doing the rounds in 2019. This came shortly after Michael Wolff's "Siege: Trump Under Fire" included a claim that he was "banging" an underling. For years, the identity of that employee remained shielded.

But, in late 2025, a batch release of the Epstein files included an email between Wolff and the disgraced financier related to an excerpt of what the author was working on for his book, which specifically named Westerhout as the aide in question. A few months later, another batch was released, which included a text conversation between Trump's then-White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and Epstein. They seemingly discussed the affair and the businessman even claimed that Trump's decision not to spend the 2018 holiday period with his family was, "For Madeline [Sic]," (via Newsweek).

It's worth noting that both Westerhout and the White House denied there was any truth to the claims. In November 2025, the former Trump staffer gave a statement to The Mirror in which she decried Wolff's email as: "Absurd and defamatory accusations from a discredited writer who has been known to peddle falsehoods." In February 2026, after the text exchange was made public, the White House's deputy press secretary told Newsweek, "This is a salacious and false rumor that has proven to be fiction." At the time of writing, Westerhout has not commented again.