Barron Trump's Health: The Bone Spur Rumors, Explained

Alongside supposedly suffering from bone spurs, it's also long been rumored that Barron Trump has autism, which "affects how people interact, communicate, learn, and behave," according to WebMD. However, the first lady shut down that speculation when addressing Rosie O'Donnell's previous assertion that Barron might be on the spectrum. As Melania Trump admitted in her self-titled memoir, "Melania," "I was appalled by such cruelty." She elaborated, "It was clear to me that she was not interested in raising awareness about autism. I felt that she was attacking my son because she didn't like my husband." The rumors also negatively impacted the college student, with Melania sharing, "Barron's experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused."

Shifting away from the many wild rumors about Barron, in reality, the first son tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of the pandemic. His mother publicly confirmed the news in October 2020. Although Barron initially escaped contracting the virus after several of his family members tested positive, he eventually caught it. "My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive," Melania wrote in a since-deleted White House blog post (via NPR). However, the first son fared better than most and didn't experience any adverse side affects. Melania also expressed gratitude over the fact that their family was able to spend some quality time together and help to take care of each other, adding, "He has since tested negative."