Telltale Signs Justin Baldoni Is Having Money Troubles Amid Blake Lively Legal War

While the film that started the whole legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively was called "It Ends With Us," that's certainly not how the lawsuit has played out, with plenty of other people and situations drawn into the mix. As for Baldoni, it seems like the lawsuit has gone beyond his expectations, and now he might be struggling with money as it heads to trial in 2026.

The biggest sign that Baldoni is running low on funds is the decision he and his wife, Emily Baldoni, made to put their luxurious home in Ojai, California, up for sale for $8.9 million on February 10, 2026. A description by Sotheby's International Realty reads, "More than a home, this exceptional Ojai estate is a rare retreat style compound offering privacy, scale, and versatility on over ten acres with unobstructed views of the Topa Topa Mountains." The home seemed very special and personalized for the couple and was even featured in a 2023 article for Architectural Digest. They spent two years remodeling the estate, with Emily saying of their vision, "We also live in such a magical place in Ojai. ... We wanted it to feel like a sanctuary when we come home."

Unfortunately, it seems like the Baldonis will have to create a new sanctuary somewhere else, as they officially say goodbye to the impressive estate. While there are many weird things about Baldoni and his wife's marriage, they seem intent on sticking it out together through the lawsuit, hoping the sale of their house will help them out.