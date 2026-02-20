Telltale Signs Justin Baldoni Is Having Money Troubles Amid Blake Lively Legal War
While the film that started the whole legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively was called "It Ends With Us," that's certainly not how the lawsuit has played out, with plenty of other people and situations drawn into the mix. As for Baldoni, it seems like the lawsuit has gone beyond his expectations, and now he might be struggling with money as it heads to trial in 2026.
The biggest sign that Baldoni is running low on funds is the decision he and his wife, Emily Baldoni, made to put their luxurious home in Ojai, California, up for sale for $8.9 million on February 10, 2026. A description by Sotheby's International Realty reads, "More than a home, this exceptional Ojai estate is a rare retreat style compound offering privacy, scale, and versatility on over ten acres with unobstructed views of the Topa Topa Mountains." The home seemed very special and personalized for the couple and was even featured in a 2023 article for Architectural Digest. They spent two years remodeling the estate, with Emily saying of their vision, "We also live in such a magical place in Ojai. ... We wanted it to feel like a sanctuary when we come home."
Unfortunately, it seems like the Baldonis will have to create a new sanctuary somewhere else, as they officially say goodbye to the impressive estate. While there are many weird things about Baldoni and his wife's marriage, they seem intent on sticking it out together through the lawsuit, hoping the sale of their house will help them out.
Justin Baldoni's failed lawsuit left him wrecked
Another major sign that Justin Baldoni has been struggling financially is the fact that his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said as much in court in February 2025, claiming Blake Lively's lawsuit against him left him "devastated financially and emotionally," as reported by People. Responding to Lively's request for a gag order in a letter, Freedman also argued that, as a result of the lawsuit, Baldoni was "exiled from polite society and suffered damages totaling hundreds of millions of dollars." Despite how Lively's reputation in Hollywood has soured, she seems determined to win this lawsuit, putting Baldoni in a tough place.
But it's not just Lively who has been trying to get money from Baldoni in this situation. At the end of 2024, Baldoni filed his own lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging defamation for the publication's report on Lively's lawsuit. Soon after, he combined the suit against The New York Times with his case against Lively and others, only for it to be dismissed in June 2025. While this could've been the end of it, The New York Times turned around and filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in September 2025, asking for around $150,000 for legal fees and damages, in a major blow for Baldoni, via Deadline.
Considering the many shady details coming out about Baldoni amid the lawsuit, his chances of coming out of the case on top aren't looking great. Now, Baldoni is losing money on multiple fronts, and the end of the nightmare lawsuit isn't in sight yet. It remains to be seen whether or not Baldoni and his wife will come out of this situation with any money left to move on.