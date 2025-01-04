There Are So Many Weird Things About Justin Baldoni's Marriage

Before their marriage even got started, Justin Baldoni made things weird. In what Justin has since described as a "big joke" while being interviewed on "Live with Kelly and Mark," he also credited the short film documenting his engagement as being his directorial debut. "It was my first movie, actually," he said. For its part, the over-26-minute-long proposal video is more an ode to Justin's talents than it is a genuine proposal to his now-wife Emily Baldoni. The movie starts with Emily arriving at a restaurant where Justin has installed several hidden cameras to catch her reactions. Then, she sits alone in the establishment while the video Justin has presented plays for her.

The movie-within-a-movie that Justin made for Emily shows him proposing to her in different viral scenarios, but something always goes wrong. The whole thing feels heavy-handed and ultimately leaves the viewer with a sad sense of isolation for Emily, who has had to sit alone while being secretly recorded as she watches it. Of course, there's a solid chance Emily was in on the joke, but it still leaves the proposal video feeling like a sizzle reel instead of something genuine.

Justin defended the video on "Live with Kelly and Mark," saying, "The whole idea was that I failed at all these proposals because I was proposing in the way that I wanted versus the way she wanted, which is something I've learned in marriage ... is how to love somebody in the way that they want to be loved versus the way that we want to be loved." Either way, the video worked, as Emily said yes and the two got married shortly afterward in July 2013.