There Are So Many Weird Things About Justin Baldoni's Marriage
Having been married for over a decade, actor Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily Baldoni often present a beautiful and united front to the world. Justin is quick to take to social media to rhapsodize about his wife, having a penchant for writing posts with overly sentimental language to describe how much he loves her. For example, the Instagram post he made to celebrate Emily's 40th birthday where he gushes, "I am in awe of this woman. Her strength. Her bravery. Her groundedness. Her magic. Her love." And then continues for four more paragraphs with much of the same. As romantic as all of this may seem, there are some cracks in the foundation of Justin and Emily's relationship that have people wondering.
As shady details about Justin come out — and in the fallout of the Blake Lively "It Ends With Us" drama — many are taking a harder look at Justin and Emily's relationship. Behind the shiny veneer, there are some strange things about the couple. From a wild proposal video to cringeworthy wedding vows to questionable social media posts, here are some of the many weird things about Justin and Emily's marriage.
Justin Baldoni made a 27-minute-long short film to propose
Before their marriage even got started, Justin Baldoni made things weird. In what Justin has since described as a "big joke" while being interviewed on "Live with Kelly and Mark," he also credited the short film documenting his engagement as being his directorial debut. "It was my first movie, actually," he said. For its part, the over-26-minute-long proposal video is more an ode to Justin's talents than it is a genuine proposal to his now-wife Emily Baldoni. The movie starts with Emily arriving at a restaurant where Justin has installed several hidden cameras to catch her reactions. Then, she sits alone in the establishment while the video Justin has presented plays for her.
The movie-within-a-movie that Justin made for Emily shows him proposing to her in different viral scenarios, but something always goes wrong. The whole thing feels heavy-handed and ultimately leaves the viewer with a sad sense of isolation for Emily, who has had to sit alone while being secretly recorded as she watches it. Of course, there's a solid chance Emily was in on the joke, but it still leaves the proposal video feeling like a sizzle reel instead of something genuine.
Justin defended the video on "Live with Kelly and Mark," saying, "The whole idea was that I failed at all these proposals because I was proposing in the way that I wanted versus the way she wanted, which is something I've learned in marriage ... is how to love somebody in the way that they want to be loved versus the way that we want to be loved." Either way, the video worked, as Emily said yes and the two got married shortly afterward in July 2013.
Justin Baldoni apologized as part of his wedding vows
After Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni, the internet dug up old footage of his 2013 wedding to Emily Baldoni — and Justin certainly had some strange wedding vows. In the extended trailer that the couple put out for their wedding (did Justin credit himself on this one, too?) Justin starts off his vows with an apology. "I'm sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, for my insecurities and my ego, and for everything that I've ever done or said that's hurt you, and everything I've ever brought to this relationship that hasn't been pure." Whereas the sentiment of wanting to start the next chapter of life together with a clean slate is wonderful, it's still a bit strange to include such heavy language for a joyous occasion.
However, Justin turns it around by continuing, "But with that apology also comes a promise. Emily, for the rest of my life, I will cherish you, I will appreciate you, I will listen to you, I will laugh with you, I will take care of you, I will honor you, and I will respect you." For her part, Emily reciprocates and includes in her vows, "I will stand firm by your side, deeply appreciative to have a man who inspires me and the people around him to live life more fully." And it appears that so far, the duo has stood by each other for better or worse.
Justin Baldoni often uses humor to hint at issues
Like most Millennial couples, Emily Baldoni and Justin Baldoni use social media to keep fans in the loop, provide updates, and generally goof off. However, sometimes the goofy veneer can hide something underneath, and Justin has often utilized humor to hint at relationship hardships. This can vary from casual jokes to deeply personal conversations he and Emily have shared about "doing the work." It's admirable to be a couple that wants to confront their issues and show others that it can be done in a healthy way, like in this Instagram post where Emily opens up about a moment where Justin accidentally made her feel uncomfortable in a public setting. But then there are the ones where the couple's attempts at humor make things feel a bit off.
For example, a 2023 Instagram post celebrating an anniversary, which Justin captioned, "12 years ago today these kiddos went on their first date. I knew that day she was my person. It may have taken her a little longer." As humorous as it might be to joke about Emily needing more time to be sure, it does feel a little odd.
There was also the time when the "It Ends With Us" director posted an Instagram Story where he credited his "excitement of all the latest health gadgets" with overwhelming his wife. According to E! News, Justin posted a recording of Emily receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy with the caption, "So I figured the best way to cure her exhaustion [with me] was to get her in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber ... There are no marriage issues an hour of pure O2 can't fix." This comes off as a dismissive statement, as it seems Justin wants to brag about his hobbies instead of actually caring for his wife.
Some of Justin Baldoni's posts of Emily Baldoni feel mean
When Justin Baldoni and wife Emily Baldoni aren't oscillating between being humorous and deeply serious, there's a secret third type of social media post the couple makes. For as much as Justin loves to sing the praises of his wife, he can also post some videos of her that feel a bit mean. There was the time Emily was adorably frustrated at not knowing how to make s'mores (since she hails from Sweden and the snack is an American campfire staple). In the video, Justin is focused on filming his wife while she tries to figure it out instead of actually being helpful.
There was also the time Emily was getting in the holiday spirit by singing a Swedish carol to their two children while the "Jane the Virgin" star happily recorded a video to post to Instagram. Justin even captioned the post, "Once again, my wife has been possessed by the Holiday Spirit." The interesting thing about social media is it only shows a snippet of what a couple is actually like. And these could be taken another way — perhaps Emily and Justin thrive in this sort of playful teasing. Either way, Emily doesn't seem to mind this version of herself being shared with the world, which really does add to how charming she seems to be.
Justin and Emily Baldoni's wedding dress video
In a 2022 Instagram post, Justin Baldoni admits that his family has kicked him out of the bedroom he shares with wife Emily Baldoni because they are "cleaning out the closet." Part of the clearing out process is, obviously, trying on all the cute clothes you haven't worn in a while, and for Emily, this included her wedding dress. Ecstatic that it still fits, the magic of the moment can be felt in the video. Emily is beaming, and Justin is still pretty clearly thirsty for his wife, making some suggestive comments and rubbing her behind — in front of their children.
Captioning the post with, "I would marry her another 100 times if I could," it's clear that Justin and Emily are still very much so in love and obsessed with each other. During the video, Justin even asks his daughter Maiya, "Do you think you want to wear that [dress] for your wedding one day?" And both daughter Maiya and son Maxwell exclaim their disapproval of one day getting married. For his part, Justin takes this in stride and tells his kids they don't have to get married if they don't want to and then returns to being the absolute wife guy he is. As strange as some of their rituals are, it's clear that Emily and Justin care deeply for each other and their family.