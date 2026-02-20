Affair Rumors That Will Haunt Melania Trump For The Rest Of Her Life
While Donald Trump has frequently made headlines for his alleged affairs over the years, his wife, Melania Trump, hasn't been able to avoid rumors about relationships outside of her marriage either, with one major report gaining a lot of attention.
Melania's biggest affair rumor was with a man named Henry "Hank" Siemers, who worked as the VP of security at the Tiffany & Co. location next to Trump Tower in New York City. Talk of a potential relationship between the two began in 2017, when author Monica Byrne alleged in a since-deleted series of tweets, "Word is, for many years, Melania's been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower lobby," via Perez Hilton. Byrne said she couldn't name her source, but she added that Donald allegedly knew about the affair, claiming of Donald and Melania, "They had an agreement (written, I think) that if DT lost the election, they'd get divorced. But then he won. ... So they had to renegotiate the agreement." Since Byrne's claims, there has been no official evidence of a relationship between Melania and Siemers, but that hasn't stopped the rumor from swirling for many years afterward.
Even in 2026, almost a decade after the affair allegation first came out, it still had people talking, especially after the Netflix series "The Hunting Wives" was released. Show star Malin Akerman claimed in an interview with Vulture that her character Margo, who is married to a politician and has multiple affairs, is inspired by Melania. Yikes, that's certainly not the type of image a faithful wife would want going around, but Melania can't seem to avoid it.
Melania seemed to get a little too cozy with Justin Trudeau
In 2019, Melania Trump fell into a rumor with none other than the prime minister of Canada at the time, Justin Trudeau. She attended the G7 summit with her husband, Donald Trump, and while the weekend went as well as expected, one photo taken as Melania greeted Trudeau quickly became the talk of the town. In the eye-catching image, Melania leaned in with a smile to plant a kiss on Trudeau's cheek.
People online pointed out the difference in how happily Melania greeted the prime minister compared to her interactions with Donald, with one person writing on X, "Melania seems more credible with Justin Trudeau." Many others seemed to agree, including someone who replied, "Exactly, now THAT is a loving look on her face." Of course, there is no real evidence of an affair between Melania and Trudeau, but that never stopped people from speculating about them together. At a January 2025 inaugural ball, Melania simply smiling as she danced with a young soldier also got people talking. On X, one person claimed, "I never saw her smile so damn big."
Despite all this talk, there has never been a confirmed affair between Melania and someone else, but that doesn't matter. The public isn't likely to stop gossiping about the affair rumors anytime soon. Meanwhile, new affair rumors began plaguing Donald during his second term as president in 2026, although the first lady doesn't seem to care much about them.