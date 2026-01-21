Affair Rumors That Have Plagued Donald Trump's First Year Of His Second Term

Donald Trump's penchant for infidelity is pretty well storied, so let's just say the fact that he was linked to no less than three women (none of whom are Melania) in the first year of his second administration hasn't exactly had us clutching our pearls. But just who is he accused of having affairs with?

For one, there was his press secretary. Rumors that Trump and Karoline Leavitt were having an affair began around the time of his trip to Scotland, and social media had a field day with the latter's Instagram photo dump. Some referred to Leavitt as Trump's "mistress," while another quipped, "Such a nice couple." Scores more poked fun at Leavitt for having a thing for older men (because ICYMI, she and her husband Nicholas Riccio have a massive age gap).

Affair rumors ramped up once again in August 2025, when Trump made a supremely creepy comment about Leavitt's lips. The comment came during an interview with Newsmax, with the president gushing about his press sec, "She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips, the way they move — they move like she's a machine gun." Unsurprisingly, many were grossed out by the bizarre statement, and once again, the internet speculated that the two may be more than colleagues. A few even made direct reference to their Scotland trip, sharing pics of them together on his golf course, and some outright mused that the supposed affair had begun on the trip.