Affair Rumors That Have Plagued Donald Trump's First Year Of His Second Term
Donald Trump's penchant for infidelity is pretty well storied, so let's just say the fact that he was linked to no less than three women (none of whom are Melania) in the first year of his second administration hasn't exactly had us clutching our pearls. But just who is he accused of having affairs with?
For one, there was his press secretary. Rumors that Trump and Karoline Leavitt were having an affair began around the time of his trip to Scotland, and social media had a field day with the latter's Instagram photo dump. Some referred to Leavitt as Trump's "mistress," while another quipped, "Such a nice couple." Scores more poked fun at Leavitt for having a thing for older men (because ICYMI, she and her husband Nicholas Riccio have a massive age gap).
Affair rumors ramped up once again in August 2025, when Trump made a supremely creepy comment about Leavitt's lips. The comment came during an interview with Newsmax, with the president gushing about his press sec, "She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips, the way they move — they move like she's a machine gun." Unsurprisingly, many were grossed out by the bizarre statement, and once again, the internet speculated that the two may be more than colleagues. A few even made direct reference to their Scotland trip, sharing pics of them together on his golf course, and some outright mused that the supposed affair had begun on the trip.
Trump's relationship with Natalie Harp is eyebrow-raising
Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp has also had affair rumors swirling, but some of the details that have emerged about the rumored relationship are even more unsettling than a comment about someone's lips (yes, it's possible).
It's well-documented that Harp, who is a bone cancer survivor, believes she owes Trump her life thanks to his Right to Try bill. She said as much during her speech for him at the 2020 Republican National Convention — and to be clear, we can totally understand why she was so passionate about his policies. However, things took a weird turn in the years that followed, and in addition to following him around with a portable printer to hand him any documents or news clippings he may want to read as hard copies of, she was also said to have started sending him some seriously eyebrow-raising letters. As was reported by the Daily Mail, one of those letters saw her refer to him as her "guardian and protector in this life." A different one was even weirder, and certainly alluded to something going on behind the scenes, with Harp penning, "I want to bring you joy. ... to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk 'work.'" Keeping things profesh with one's boss: the worst, right?
Unfortunately, Harp's alleged behavior hasn't sat well with everyone in Trump's circle, and not long into his second administration, the Daily Mail published excerpts from Alex Isenstadt's "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power." Among the bombshell allegations insiders shared with Isenstadt? Harp had a habit of appearing in Trump's private quarters, whether in the White House or on Trump Force One. TBH, we're not surprised some of the president's staff reportedly began comparing her to Glenn Close's stalker character in "Fatal Attraction."
Trump hasn't hidden his feelings about Laura Loomer
On to another rumored affair partner, we'll end things with Laura Loomer. Like Natalie Harp and Karoline Leavitt, Loomer is a big fan of the president — and in early 2026, it seemed as though the feeling was mutual. This, after he addressed her personally in a press conference, calling her a pet name. You read that right.
Trump was being honored with the renaming of West Palm Beach's Southern Boulevard to President Donald J. Trump Boulevard in January when he noticed Loomer in the crowd. Not one for keeping things strictly professional, Trump sounded a little like a fan of the controversial internet personality, gushing, "Hi Laura. Boy, you are something. What spirit you have ... Laura Loomer, thank you, honey, for being here. I appreciate it" (via WAAY 31 News). Granted, it's also possible the president was trying to stay on her good side. After all, he went on to add, "She can be a little nasty, but to me, she's always nice, so that's all that matters." He ended by pretty much confirming he was a tad scared of Loomer, noting, "I want her to stay that way, too."
It's worth noting that Loomer has vehemently denied the affair rumors in the past, even threatening to sue Bill Maher for joking about it on his show. "This is a full blown lie from @billmaher, and he is maliciously and deliberately defaming me," she wrote in part on X, formerly Twitter. Even so, in one 2023 interview with North American TV, she did admit to breaking up with someone because she felt Trump was more important than the relationship, and anyone who thought otherwise was detached from reality. Well, it may not be an affair, but it sure is something.