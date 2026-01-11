Donald Trump's New Blonde Aide Natalie Harp Has Affair Rumors Swirling
The Trump family is constantly inundated with affair rumors and, unsurprisingly, most of them involve President Donald Trump. Years after speculation surrounded Trump and Nikki Haley's relationship, the president's name has been linked to a much younger woman in his orbit — Natalie Harp, an executive assistant who started her tenure with Trump in 2022. Harp has been described as being vital to Trump's day-to-day endeavors. "I text her if I need to get to the president," Senator John Barrasso told Fox News in a 2024 piece about the assistant, adding, "If he doesn't pick up the phone, I know to go to Natalie, and he gets the message." Senator Lindsey Graham added, "You want to get something to President Trump, she's the person to talk to."
Unfortunately, Harp's direct access to the president (and obsession with him — more on that later) has spawned years of affair rumors between the two. Although nothing has ever been confirmed, plenty has been suggested. An image of Harp in the Oval Office with Trump from January 8, 2026, has only reignited the rumors.
The woman with the laptop in this photo is Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp. Perhaps you remember her as the woman Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan heavily implied is Trump's current mistress in a pair of 2024 NYT stories https://t.co/vmuLA5dB5t pic.twitter.com/RaoN6EOcDv
— Nick Field (@nick_field90) January 8, 2026
Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt, for example, alleged that Harper has difficulties respecting boundaries. "There was the time when a surprised Melania Trump stumbled upon Harp late at night in Trump's private quarters at Mar-a-Lago, an area that was typically off-limits to those outside Trump's family," wrote Isenstadt in his book "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return To Power" (via The Daily Mail). However, that boundary-crossing incident is just one of many that sent affair rumors — and Trump's team — into a spiral.
Natalie Harp's alleged love letters to Trump freaked out Secret Service
Donald Trump is no stranger to affair rumors, possibly because his marriage to Melania Trump often seems defined by indifference and a glaring lack of physical chemistry. However, the president's relationship with Natalie Harp is unique; she not only has remarkable access to Trump, but also seems to be obsessed with him. According to The New York Times, Harp even penned some uncomfortably intimate letters to her boss. "You are all that matters to me," she wrote in one. "I don't ever want to let you down," she wrote in another letter, calling Trump her "Guardian and Protector in this Life." Adding fuel to the fire of their affair rumors, Harp wrote in one letter, "I want to bring you joy, to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk 'work.'"
Author Michael Wolff also wrote about Harp's affection for the president, and how it hasn't sat well with Trump's team. In "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America," Wolff wrote, "The aggressiveness of her attention, and her fury when she was denied bestowing attention on Trump, was also of increasing concern to the security team (via The Telegraph). Allegedly, Harp found herself on the radar of Trump's Secret Service staff, who felt she was behaving abnormally. "Even the Secret Service had now weighed in: Natalie was a security consideration," Wolff continued. "But no one was going to tell Trump that." Either the Secret Service never found anything unseemly, or Trump intervened, because Harp continues to work closely with the president as of January 2026.