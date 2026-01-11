Donald Trump's New Blonde Aide Natalie Harp Has Affair Rumors Swirling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Trump family is constantly inundated with affair rumors and, unsurprisingly, most of them involve President Donald Trump. Years after speculation surrounded Trump and Nikki Haley's relationship, the president's name has been linked to a much younger woman in his orbit — Natalie Harp, an executive assistant who started her tenure with Trump in 2022. Harp has been described as being vital to Trump's day-to-day endeavors. "I text her if I need to get to the president," Senator John Barrasso told Fox News in a 2024 piece about the assistant, adding, "If he doesn't pick up the phone, I know to go to Natalie, and he gets the message." Senator Lindsey Graham added, "You want to get something to President Trump, she's the person to talk to."

Unfortunately, Harp's direct access to the president (and obsession with him — more on that later) has spawned years of affair rumors between the two. Although nothing has ever been confirmed, plenty has been suggested. An image of Harp in the Oval Office with Trump from January 8, 2026, has only reignited the rumors.

The woman with the laptop in this photo is Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp. Perhaps you remember her as the woman Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan heavily implied is Trump's current mistress in a pair of 2024 NYT stories https://t.co/vmuLA5dB5t pic.twitter.com/RaoN6EOcDv — Nick Field (@nick_field90) January 8, 2026

Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt, for example, alleged that Harper has difficulties respecting boundaries. "There was the time when a surprised Melania Trump stumbled upon Harp late at night in Trump's private quarters at Mar-a-Lago, an area that was typically off-limits to those outside Trump's family," wrote Isenstadt in his book "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return To Power" (via The Daily Mail). However, that boundary-crossing incident is just one of many that sent affair rumors — and Trump's team — into a spiral.