Kristi Noem Embarrassing Husband Bryon Has Divorce Alarm Bells Ringing

Kristi Noem's marriage is full of obvious red flags and not just because of the ongoing rumors that she's been sleeping with her top aide Corey Lewandowski. The homeland security secretary, who is said to be walking on thin ice with President Donald Trump because of it, also has a history of publicly humiliating her husband, Bryon Noem, in other ways, leaving the impression that Kristi doesn't care much for him. Back when she was nominated as the first female governor of South Dakota in 2018, a special doll was made in honor of Bryon as the state's inaugural first gentleman. It was to be put on display alongside special dolls made of former first ladies in the state capitol.

Only, Bryon didn't seem particularly thrilled about the gesture. While speaking to the Capital Journal, Kristi recalled an argument she had with her husband about the long-running tradition. "Bryon, here's the deal. [...] I don't know why it's such a big deal to put your suit in the basement of the Capitol, but we really need to be able to do that and I'm wondering what your problem is?" she told him. Apparently, Bryon was worried that he would have to give up his one and only suit for the exhibit. "Oh my goodness Bryon, they aren't going to take your actual suit," Kristi recalled herself reassuring her husband, clarifying, "They're going to make a replica of it, like a doll size."

Way to suggest Bryon isn't the brightest bulb in the room! To be fair, Kristi also made a point of emphasizing just how much Bryon means to her and their family. "We love Bryon. He is the glue that holds our family together," the White House staffer gushed. Regardless, that's got to sting.