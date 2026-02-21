Kristi Noem Embarrassing Husband Bryon Has Divorce Alarm Bells Ringing
Kristi Noem's marriage is full of obvious red flags and not just because of the ongoing rumors that she's been sleeping with her top aide Corey Lewandowski. The homeland security secretary, who is said to be walking on thin ice with President Donald Trump because of it, also has a history of publicly humiliating her husband, Bryon Noem, in other ways, leaving the impression that Kristi doesn't care much for him. Back when she was nominated as the first female governor of South Dakota in 2018, a special doll was made in honor of Bryon as the state's inaugural first gentleman. It was to be put on display alongside special dolls made of former first ladies in the state capitol.
Only, Bryon didn't seem particularly thrilled about the gesture. While speaking to the Capital Journal, Kristi recalled an argument she had with her husband about the long-running tradition. "Bryon, here's the deal. [...] I don't know why it's such a big deal to put your suit in the basement of the Capitol, but we really need to be able to do that and I'm wondering what your problem is?" she told him. Apparently, Bryon was worried that he would have to give up his one and only suit for the exhibit. "Oh my goodness Bryon, they aren't going to take your actual suit," Kristi recalled herself reassuring her husband, clarifying, "They're going to make a replica of it, like a doll size."
Way to suggest Bryon isn't the brightest bulb in the room! To be fair, Kristi also made a point of emphasizing just how much Bryon means to her and their family. "We love Bryon. He is the glue that holds our family together," the White House staffer gushed. Regardless, that's got to sting.
Kristi Noem hasn't stopped humiliating her husband
As if throwing Bryon Noem under the bus during her Capitol Journal interview wasn't awkward enough for him, Kristi Noem later found herself caught up in a cheating scandal with her chief adviser, and Donald Trump's problematic former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski. She dismissed the rumors as utter nonsense in a since-deleted post on X, claiming they were nothing more than a tired, sexist attack. "I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together," the politician stated firmly (via CNN). "Now I'm getting back to work." However, by no means has the DHS secretary tried to hide her closeness with Lewandowski since the speculation about them began circulating.
In fact, Kristi Noem and her rumored lover didn't even bother to sit apart at work and reportedly they're openly tactile, no matter who's watching. "I remember it was so absurdly blatant and public," a purported eyewitness who claimed to have seen the two canoodling told the New York Post in 2021. "It isn't like we caught them at some dive bar miles away," they added, noting, "I saw it with my own eyes [...] the blatantness was absurd." Likewise, a relationship expert who spoke to our sister site, Glam, pointed out that even if the affair rumors turn out to be false, they could still cause major issues for the Noems.
In addition to facing the controversy head-on, the longtime couple also needs to have a serious talk about their relationship and be completely honest with each other, because pretending everything's okay won't fix anything. As dating and relationship coach and TV host Anthony Recenello advised, "Seeking professional support, like couples counseling, can also help them process these challenges in a healthy, constructive way."