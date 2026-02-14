Kristi Noem's Marriage Is Full Of Obvious Red Flags, Says Relationship Coach

If they want to salvage their marriage, Kristi and Bryon Noem (seen above) have to address the elephant in the room. Ignoring it will only make the resentment worse. After all, Kristi's attempts to defuse the Corey Lewandowski's affair rumors normally backfire. As relationship coach Anthony Recenello told Glam, they have to take the opposite approach. "To make it long term, the couple would need to prioritize radical honesty and open communication," he said. "They should create a safe space to discuss not just the rumors, but also the emotional toll of public life."

Given that the rumors have gone on too long to ignore, the Noems need to work on how their marriage is perceived by the public, as well. Kristi and Bryon should reaffirm their commitment to each other frequently as a way to convey that they function as a unit, placing themselves above the affair talk. However, the longevity of the rumors and the career and public implications are likely to have already caused significant damage.

This is why Recenello said Kristi and Bryon would greatly benefit from considering professional help. "Seeking professional support, like couples counseling, can also help them process these challenges in a healthy, constructive way," he told Glam. Awkward photos of Kristi and Bryon together don't paint a positive picture of their marriage right now, so it doesn't look like they have done a good job at protecting their trust and emotional safety. This is what they need to address, Recenello emphasized.