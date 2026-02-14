Kristi Noem's Marriage Is Full Of Obvious Red Flags, Says Relationship Coach
Kristi Noem has been married to Bryon Noem for more than three decades, but her husband isn't the man most often associated with the secretary of Homeland Security. Kristi has been in a rumored relationship with Corey Lewandowski since 2019. Kristi and Lewandowski have both denied the affair, though not very convincingly. This is a big red flag in her marriage, whether the affair is true or not, relationship coach Anthony Recenello told our sister site, Glam. "The biggest red flag is often the erosion of trust — whether due to actual events or persistent rumors," he said.
The speculation poses obstacles in the Noems' marriage and leaves them unable to ignore the rumors due to their prevalence. "For Kristi Noem and her husband, the challenge is twofold: navigating the emotional impact of these allegations and maintaining a sense of partnership amid intense public scrutiny," Recenello explained. While speculation has been around for years, it intensified after Donald Trump's former campaign manager was appointed Kristi's chief adviser in June 2025.
Since then, Kristi and Lewandowski's every interaction has been scrutinized and overanalyzed to the point that it's now virtually impossible to find a single American not living under a rock who hasn't heard the affair rumors. And the same can be said about Bryon, as well. Everything he does is equally interpreted as a sign that he and Kristi are headed for divorce. That is bound to affect their marriage one way or another. Despite being huge red flags, however, they aren't impossible to fix, Recenello said.
Kristi and Bryon Noem need to address the affair rumors
If they want to salvage their marriage, Kristi and Bryon Noem (seen above) have to address the elephant in the room. Ignoring it will only make the resentment worse. After all, Kristi's attempts to defuse the Corey Lewandowski's affair rumors normally backfire. As relationship coach Anthony Recenello told Glam, they have to take the opposite approach. "To make it long term, the couple would need to prioritize radical honesty and open communication," he said. "They should create a safe space to discuss not just the rumors, but also the emotional toll of public life."
Given that the rumors have gone on too long to ignore, the Noems need to work on how their marriage is perceived by the public, as well. Kristi and Bryon should reaffirm their commitment to each other frequently as a way to convey that they function as a unit, placing themselves above the affair talk. However, the longevity of the rumors and the career and public implications are likely to have already caused significant damage.
This is why Recenello said Kristi and Bryon would greatly benefit from considering professional help. "Seeking professional support, like couples counseling, can also help them process these challenges in a healthy, constructive way," he told Glam. Awkward photos of Kristi and Bryon together don't paint a positive picture of their marriage right now, so it doesn't look like they have done a good job at protecting their trust and emotional safety. This is what they need to address, Recenello emphasized.