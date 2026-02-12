The Untold Truth Of Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon

Unlike many political other halves, Bryon Noem — the husband of the United States' 8th Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem — doesn't appear to have any ambitions of making a name for himself on a national scale. In fact, the insurance company owner seems quite content staying put in the South Dakota community in which he was born and raised.

However, through no fault of his own, Bryon has found himself plastered across the headlines in recent years. Indeed, the state of his marriage has been repeatedly called into question thanks to a long-running rumor that Kristi had — and is perhaps still having — an affair with Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. But in keeping with his preferred low profile, the innocent party has yet to publicly comment on all the gossip.

Nevertheless, a tired-looking Bryon Noem was forced to come out of hiding amid all the affair rumors to accompany his partner when she testified in front of the House Committee on Homeland Security in late 2025. While we might not know about his feelings on the apparent infidelity, we do know several other things about the former First Gentleman of South Dakota.