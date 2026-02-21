Side-By-Side Photos Of Ali Larter's Face Transformation Fuel Plastic Surgery Rumors
Ali Larter's stunning transformation over the years has some fans wondering whether she had some help from a plastic surgeon to achieve her look. The "Resident Evil" actor kicked her fitness routine into overdrive when she was cast in the Paramount+ series "Landman," as her character forces Larter to wear some revealing and scandalous outfits. As such, getting into shape for the role was huge. "I knew I needed to get there before I even got into the wardrobe fittings," she told New Beauty in November 2024 while mentioning the keys to achieving her fit figure, which is on full display throughout the series.
That same month, Larter gave another interview to Page Six about her beauty routine. Along with mentioning her fitness habits, she spoke about how she rejuvenates her face, but not all fans were buying it, with many calling her out for possibly using cosmetic procedures. "[A]nd a cosmetology, plastic surgeon; personal trainer, etc. all on speed dial," one person commented. "I think she looks good for 48 but I see some botox and filler in there too," another added.
Looking at side-by-side snaps of older pics and comparing them to recent ones makes it clear why fans would suspect Larter had some cosmetic assistance. The before pic was taken early in her career in September 1999, while the recent photo came from June 2025. The "Varsity Blues" star's cheeks are noticeably smaller, plus her chin appears more pronounced in the 2025 shot. There also appears to be Botox use, as the skin on her forehead is perfectly smooth. Other before-and-after pics of Larter tell a similar story.
Ali Larter's Critics' Choice Awards look caused a stir
Not only has Ali Larter showcased her figure as Angela on "Landman," but since nabbing the role, she's also given fans an eyeful of her everyday life. In June 2025, Larter uploaded a spicy mirror selfie to Instagram where she rocked a bright red barely-there bikini as she prepared to shoot the popular Paramount+ show. The "Heroes" alum included a lengthy caption that detailed her stringent diet and beauty routine on filming days that included early workouts, juicing, light snacking, and maintaining her spray tan.
Later that year, Larter opened up even more about what it takes for her to achieve the head-turning looks as Angela on the series. "I'll tell you what. I work really hard, okay? I'm not pretending that I don't," she told People for an interview in November 2025 as she described her protein-rich diet and workout routine. Larter also spoke about how she tried to embody the alluring mindset of her character.
With so much focus on her appearance, Larter developed a reputation for using more than just a clean diet and exercise to achieve her stunning look. After she attended the Critics' Choice Awards in January 2026, makeup artist Melissa Hernandez shared some behind-the-scenes snaps and videos on Instagram of Larter in a plunging black dress. The look was shared on another account that showed a side-by-side shot of Larter's Critics' Choice look with a pic from 20 years earlier. Several fans believed she had cosmetic procedures to thank for the noticeable change in her face. "Plastic surgery baby!" one user wrote. "Face lift miracles," another added.