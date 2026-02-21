Side-By-Side Photos Of Ali Larter's Face Transformation Fuel Plastic Surgery Rumors

Ali Larter's stunning transformation over the years has some fans wondering whether she had some help from a plastic surgeon to achieve her look. The "Resident Evil" actor kicked her fitness routine into overdrive when she was cast in the Paramount+ series "Landman," as her character forces Larter to wear some revealing and scandalous outfits. As such, getting into shape for the role was huge. "I knew I needed to get there before I even got into the wardrobe fittings," she told New Beauty in November 2024 while mentioning the keys to achieving her fit figure, which is on full display throughout the series.

That same month, Larter gave another interview to Page Six about her beauty routine. Along with mentioning her fitness habits, she spoke about how she rejuvenates her face, but not all fans were buying it, with many calling her out for possibly using cosmetic procedures. "[A]nd a cosmetology, plastic surgeon; personal trainer, etc. all on speed dial," one person commented. "I think she looks good for 48 but I see some botox and filler in there too," another added.

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock & Steve Granitz/Getty

Looking at side-by-side snaps of older pics and comparing them to recent ones makes it clear why fans would suspect Larter had some cosmetic assistance. The before pic was taken early in her career in September 1999, while the recent photo came from June 2025. The "Varsity Blues" star's cheeks are noticeably smaller, plus her chin appears more pronounced in the 2025 shot. There also appears to be Botox use, as the skin on her forehead is perfectly smooth. Other before-and-after pics of Larter tell a similar story.