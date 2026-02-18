Sasha Obama Turns Heads At NBA All-Star Game With Glamorous New Look
There are only a few people on earth who could upstage Barack and Michelle Obama. Beyoncé is the first name that comes to mind, but another is apparently their youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, at least based on the reaction to her recent public appearance. That's right, the 24-year-old popped up with her parents at the 2026 NBA All-Star game on February 15, and folks on the internet have been swooning over her glamorous new look ever since.
My favorite teammates on and off the court. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/uFdt002Qvf
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 15, 2026
As you can see above, Sasha, who studied sociology at the University of Southern California, proved that she has brains and beauty while posing with her famous parents. The Gen-Z style icon oozed grace and sophistication while donning what appears to be a gray blouse. The rest of her 'fit was obfuscated by the angle, but her healthy, lustrous hair and clean-girl makeup made up for it tenfold. You can get a better view of her look below.
Sasha Obama just made a rare public appearance at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, and everyone is talking about her stunning new look. ✨🏀 pic.twitter.com/GAxMtTC7uL
— TheUS PP (@theusppofficial) February 17, 2026
Basically, as one X user opined, Sasha really is "that girl." Of course, the internet had a lot to say about Sasha's radiant transformation, having not seen her in public since around July 2025.
Social media is living for Sasha Obama's All-Star appearance
Sasha Obama isn't quite as visible as her older sister, TV writer Malia Obama. Besides paparazzi shots, which often showcase the more daring side of Sasha's fashion sense, we don't get many moments to sing her praises. So it's unsurprising that the internet jumped at the chance to show a little love to the former first daughter after her All-Star appearance.
The original post on X, formerly Twitter, that Michelle Obama shared of the family has been viewed nearly three million times at the time of writing. While the former POTUS and FLOTUS garnered their fair share of complimentary comments, many more users seemed fixated on Sasha's beauty. "Sasha can't help but serve," tweeted one person on X, with another writing, "Sasha is so stunning." Meanwhile, a third commented, "Sasha face card undefeated." One simp even used the moment to shoot their shot. "Sasha Obama, give me a call. I love you," they tweeted.
Netizens also flooded the comment section of "The Shade Room" on Instagram, which reposted the picture of the Obama family. Again, Sasha dominated the discourse. One person remarked, "Sasha is such a beautiful young lady," with another writing, "Sasha so pretty, I wanna be her friend." Additionally, several other people revealed which parent they felt Sasha resembled more, though the consensus fittingly seemed to be that she represented a mix of both Michelle and Barack Obama. "The upper half of Sasha's face is Michelle and the lower half is Barack. Beautiful blend," wrote one user. Another commented, "Sasha is the perfect blend of them. OMG! She is gorgeous."