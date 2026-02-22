Tulsi Gabbard's Age Gap Relationship Is Unique In MAGAland For One Big Reason
Tulsi Gabbard, the United States director of national intelligence, broke the MAGA mold when choosing her spouse, Abraham Williams. Although Gabbard is in an age-gap relationship like most of couples in Trump's vicinity, there's one key difference about her romance. You see, Gabbard, who turned 44 in April 2025, is the elder in her relationship with Williams, who is seven years her junior. This dynamic differs from folks like Donald and Melania Trump and Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio, whose age-gap romances feature a younger woman and much older man.
The pair was much younger when they actually wed back in 2015. Gabbard, who still identified as a Democrat at the time, was 33 years old, while Williams was only 26. According to The New York Times, their wedding took place in April of that year after he proposed to her while surfing. Obviously, Gabbard found the gesture endearing, given that she said yes, but it definitely seems that Williams' youth inspired the unconventional proposal.
That said, Gabbard clearly doesn't mind dating a younger man. Ahead of her wedding, she couldn't help but beam while chatting about her fiance. "He's incredibly optimistic and positive, so I could go on and on," she shared with KHON2 in February 2015. "I could continue gushing, but I just feel grateful because I get to marry a wonderful person who's also my best friend."
Tulsi Gabbard and Abraham Williams are still going strong
Tulsi Gabbard is one of many politicians in an age-gap romance that may be uncomfortable to some. However, she's clearly happy with her decision. Over the years, the former U.S. representative has endlessly waxed poetic about her husband, Abraham Williams.
For example, Gabbard marked their 10-year wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram caption, accompanying shots from their wedding and life together. "I can't believe it's already been ten years since we got married," she wrote. "Darling, I'm so blessed and grateful to be married to you — my best friend, my partner in all things, my surf buddy, my rock, my confidant, and the one who always finds a way to make me laugh." Gabbard also revealed that Williams sang to her the day they got married and had "proven the lyrics to be true."
More recently, Gabbard proved that cupid may actually know that Trumpland exists. Although she missed the holiday by a day in 2026, Gabbard's Valentine's Day post for Williams read as sweet rather than cringe. "@abrahamwilliamsdp You are my forever valentine," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you with all my heart and am endlessly grateful for you."