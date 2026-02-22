Tulsi Gabbard's Age Gap Relationship Is Unique In MAGAland For One Big Reason

Tulsi Gabbard, the United States director of national intelligence, broke the MAGA mold when choosing her spouse, Abraham Williams. Although Gabbard is in an age-gap relationship like most of couples in Trump's vicinity, there's one key difference about her romance. You see, Gabbard, who turned 44 in April 2025, is the elder in her relationship with Williams, who is seven years her junior. This dynamic differs from folks like Donald and Melania Trump and Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio, whose age-gap romances feature a younger woman and much older man.

The pair was much younger when they actually wed back in 2015. Gabbard, who still identified as a Democrat at the time, was 33 years old, while Williams was only 26. According to The New York Times, their wedding took place in April of that year after he proposed to her while surfing. Obviously, Gabbard found the gesture endearing, given that she said yes, but it definitely seems that Williams' youth inspired the unconventional proposal.

That said, Gabbard clearly doesn't mind dating a younger man. Ahead of her wedding, she couldn't help but beam while chatting about her fiance. "He's incredibly optimistic and positive, so I could go on and on," she shared with KHON2 in February 2015. "I could continue gushing, but I just feel grateful because I get to marry a wonderful person who's also my best friend."