John F. Kennedy's Rumored Affair Partners Have A Salacious Place In History

Presidential affair rumors have haunted first couples for generations, but John F. Kennedy tops the list of the most prolific philanderers to have occupied the White House. Apparently, the 35th U.S. president just couldn't help it. "[If I don't] have a woman for three days, I get terrible headaches," he is said to have told the former British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan (via The Times). However, he reportedly wasn't satisfying his insatiable needs with his wife, Jackie Kennedy, to whom he was married from 1953 until his death a decade later.

JFK is rumored to have had affairs with more women than we can write about, ranging from memorable relationships to the mundane. Jackie was well aware of plenty of them. "There were many senators and people who worked for the president who were really well aware of the conversations that Jackie had with JFK, in which she made it really clear that she knew what was going on," J. Randy Taraborrelli, author of "Jackie, Janet and Lee," told People in 2018.

Jackie stood by her husband until the end, but she wasn't immune to his infidelities and considered divorce twice. "She wasn't naive to it. They did have many conversations about it, and she did tell him that she was sick of it and she didn't like it," Taraborrelli said. But times were different, and her family convinced her in both instances that it was just how men were. So, she put up with it, and tales of JFK's many affairs went down in history.