Presidential Affair Rumors That Haunted First Couples

Woodrow Wilson was married to Ellen Axson Wilson when he was elected president in 1913. However, she fell ill and died in 1914. Within months, President Wilson was romantically linked to a woman named Edith Galt. He proposed just two months after he and Galt were introduced, and the two married in December 1915. While some people believe that Wilson and his second wife lived happily ever after, their marriage was plagued by affair rumors.

In 1907, years before he met Galt and while he was married to Ellen, Wilson was allegedly having an affair with Mary Allen Hulbert Peck. In the years that followed, he and Peck exchanged letters — some of which have been preserved and put on display at the The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library. Wilson was reportedly afraid that his affair with Peck would come to light and potentially ruin his relationship with Peck, as well as his chances at getting reelected, but neither happened. Wilson served two terms and his marriage to Galt lasted until his death.

According to the Washington Post, Wilson and Peck wrote to each other consistently until 1916. In 1919, after a three-year pause, Wilson wrote to Peck suggesting they meet up for lunch — with Wilson's wife. Peck agreed. About a week later, Wilson had a stroke that left him partially paralyzed. His time in the White House came to a close in 1921 and he died three years later.