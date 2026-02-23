Oprah Winfrey's 'Ozempic Neck' Is So Obvious In Up-Close Photos

By now, you've probably heard the term "Ozempic face," a phrase used to describe that hollowed, sunken look people can get from losing weight rapidly due to a weight loss medication. A lot of celebrities have Ozempic face, whether it's subtle like Melissa McCarthy or it's gone too far, like Ryan Seacrest. However, did you know there's also such a thing as Ozempic neck? Yep, and Oprah Winfrey is a prime example.

Though Winfrey hasn't copped to taking Ozempic specifically, she has admitted to taking a similar prescription weight-loss drug in a December 2023 interview with People. "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," the legendary host declared, noting that she changed her mind about GLP-1 agonists, which also includes Wegovy and Mounjaro, after talking to weight loss experts and doctors for her special, "The State of Weight." She told the magazine that she balanced the medication with regular diet and exercise, adding, "I know that if I'm not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn't work for me."

Kevin Winter/Getty & DFree/Shutterstock

Comparing her photos from 2014 to 2024, it's clear that Winfrey exhibits signs commonly associated with GLP-1 use, including sagging and wrinkled skin on her neck. Perhaps the most noticeable aspect of her Ozempic neck, though, are the multiple vertical bands along her neck and the hollow spaces between them. Granted, hers is hardly the most striking case of Ozempic face, but it absolutely shows in her neck.