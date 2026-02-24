What Kid Rock's Exes Have Said About Him

Pamela Anderson is perhaps Kid Rock's most notable ex, and she's not afraid to air out their dirty laundry one bit. While the real reason her marriage to Kid Rock failed is still up for debate, Anderson announced during a 2023 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" that she knew she had made a mistake by marrying him almost immediately (via Billboard). "That's terrible, I know it's embarrassing," she added. YIKES.

In the confines of her memoir, "Love, Pamela" (via Rolling Stone), Anderson also opened up about coming face-to-face with her second ex-husband at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards. "I saw Bob [Kid Rock] on the red carpet and he looked at me and said, 'Look what the cat dragged in,'" she recalled. Unfortunately, however, the drama didn't end there. Shortly after Anderson presented an award on stage to Kanye West, Kid Rock slapped Tommy Lee in the face, leading to an all-out brawl in the audience. As for Anderson, she walked out of the awards show and never looked back. She hasn't spoken to Kid Rock since.

We would also be completely remiss not to mention Anderson's 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, wherein she delivered the dig of all digs. "When he was with me, he didn't hunt. I don't think he was very Republican, but now he is. Oh well," she said about Kid Rock's MAGA rocker transformation. Alexa, play "Cowboy" by Kid Rock.