Kid Rock's Son Robbie Ritchie's Tragic Real-Life Story

The following article includes discussions of alcohol and drug use.

Celebrity kids are often born with a silver spoon in their mouth, but that wasn't the case with Kid Rock's son. Robert James Ritchie Jr. was born before his father made it big in the industry, and since Kid Rock is among the most controversial celebrities out there, he exposed his only son to a lot of his antics — and vices. While he rose to fame thanks to a blend of hip-hop, rock, and country music, Kid Rock's personal life often outshone his professional accomplishments.

As a single father to Ritchie Jr., he raised his son within his rock and roll lifestyle — and everything that came with it. Drugs, alcohol, and women were a mainstay in the Ritchie household. However, Kid Rock must have done something right, even if by accident, as Ritchie Jr. grew up to be a grounded person with no interest in partying or drugs. He has been with his wife since high school and is a dedicated father to their two children.

Despite his father's shortcomings, Ritchie Jr. is grateful for the upbringing he had. "You've taught me compassion, kindness and gratitude. You've taught me how to be confident and humble at the same time. You've taught me about faith and how it keeps the spark alive in life," Ritchie Jr. captioned an Instagram post to mark Father's Day in 2020. Ritchie Jr. went through quite a bit of hardship throughout his childhood and adolescence, but he's made the best of it all.