A Look At Kid Rock's Tragic Dating History
Considering all the controversial things Kid Rock has done over the years, you'd think most people wouldn't go near him with a 10-foot pole. And yet, somehow, the rapper's dating history is surprisingly packed. In fact, Kid Rock has managed to romance a handful of high-profile women over the years — though, unsurprisingly, none of those relationships actually lasted. What is surprising, though, is as much of a walking red flag as Kid Rock may be, he clearly fancies himself a hopeless romantic. Despite a string of failed relationships — including a short-lived marriage — the "Cowboy" hitmaker still claims to love love.
"It was a great thing to be in love. I was a complete idiot in love. I always say getting married was a ball. I had a blast getting married," Kid Rock told the Associated Press (via Today). "Loved it so much I got married six or seven times or whatever it was. Being married sucked. Maybe for some people it is not meant to be." He even went on to claim that he's not afraid of falling in love again and that he genuinely enjoyed his time with his exes, noting, " I love women, and I love the women I have been with. I always try to be kind and cautious and treat people nice."
"Treating people nice" is definitely debatable, but you have to give him credit — the right-wing rocker takes risks in love, even if they don't pan out. And if you take a hard look at his dating history, it's more tragic than anything. From a baby mama he clashed with to a marriage that imploded in record time, here's a look at Kid Rock's messy, dramatic, and ill-fated romantic past.
Many of Kid Rock's romances were short-lived
One of the most tragic (or hilarious, depending on how you look at it) things about Kid Rock's dating history is that the guy just can't seem to keep a relationship going in the long run. Sure, he had that chaotic on-again, off-again thing with Pamela Anderson and spent nearly a decade with Audrey Berry (more on both of those later), but most of his other flings barely lasted long enough to warrant a mention. Some of the rapper's rumored exes even denied they were ever a thing — Paris Hilton included. Ouch!
There was also talk that Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow had a romantic spark, but that was quickly debunked (their connection was strictly professional). He did officially date Jaime King, but that fizzled out fast. Other rumored exes include fashion mogul Tamara Mellon, singer Kellie Pickler, model Alyssa Lipsky, and lots more. But looking back, the bigger pattern here isn't just short-lived relationships. It's the right-wing rocker's, er, less-than-stellar attitude toward women.
He's not exactly subtle about it, either. Kid Rock laid it out in a Rolling Stone interview: "Because I've met some really nasty women in this lifetime, and those types of women I have no type of respect for. And I've met the same type of woman a few times, and it might be my own fault for jumping into that situation, but it's still a nasty f***ing type of woman. It's a f***ing life-sucking b***h, and there's quite a few of them out there." Maybe the problem isn't just them!
The mother of his child sued Kid Rock for defamation
Not everyone may be aware of this, but the "All Summer Long" hitmaker is actually a father — Kid Rock's only child, Robert "Robbie" James Ritchie Jr., is even named after him. The rapper shares Robbie with ex-girlfriend and high school sweetheart Kelley South Russell, but their post-breakup dynamic was anything but amicable. At one point, in fact, Russell sued Kid Rock for defamation, dragging Atlantic Records, Spin, and Rolling Stone into the mess, all over lyrics from his song "Black Chick, White Guy."
In the track, Kid Rock doesn't hold back, painting a picture of a woman with "three different kids from three different men" whom he claims to have "kicked to the curb," (via Genius). Russell, unsurprisingly, took huge offense and sued, claiming the song included several inaccurate and damaging claims about her. She also accused the named magazines of spreading "harmful, false, and misleading information" about her, per UPI. Kid Rock, however, wasn't losing any sleep over it. In his 2000 interview with Rolling Stone, he doubled down, insisting the lyrics were "about ninety-nine percent" true.
As for what happened to the lawsuit? That's anyone's guess. But their legal battles didn't stop there. The exes also fought over custody, with the rapper ultimately winning primary rights. Russell was later allowed more time with their son — as long as she forked over $25 a week in child support. A far cry from Hollywood's usual six-figure settlements, but hey, a deal's a deal.
Pamela Anderson thought marrying him was a big mistake
He's only been married once, and in true rock-and-roll fashion, it was to none other than Pamela Anderson (who notably hasn't spoken to Kid Rock since 2007) — their on-again, off-again romance spanning years of breakups, makeups, and, ultimately, one blink-and-you'll-miss-it marriage. From 2001 to 2006, the unlikely celebrity couple kept the romance going, complete with an engagement, multiple splits, and a string of weddings that felt more like a reality show than a love story. First, they tied the knot on a yacht in St. Tropez. Then, they made it official with a courthouse ceremony in Beverly Hills. But why stop there? The two even turned a night out at Nashville's Tootsie's Orchid Lounge into yet another impromptu wedding, spontaneously exchanging their vows in front of the gathered patrons, who must have been delighted to witness it (or very confused).
But their marriage lasted only four months, and according to Anderson, she knew almost immediately it wasn't right. Unlike her fiery relationship with Tommy Lee, this one just didn't have the same spark. "Right when I got married," the "Baywatch" star told Howard Stern of the moment she realized Kid Rock wasn't the one (via Billboard). "Well, just after. Obviously not in time. That's terrible, I know it's embarrassing, it's just a flaw, I don't know. Like, I just jump into something because, you know, Tommy and I did and we had this, you know, incredible connection. But then you jump into something and it's like, 'Oh it's not this incredible connection, it's this, just [...] something else.' Then I slowly try and find my way out." And she did. Just three months after their third "wedding," they filed for divorce.
Kid Rock's seven-year engagement to Audrey Berry ended in heartbreak
Kid Rock didn't stay single for long after finalizing his divorce from Pamela Anderson in 2007. This time around, though, he found love with Audrey Berry — someone far removed from the Hollywood scene. Unlike the right-wing rocker's highly publicized past relationships, his romance with Berry stayed mostly under the radar. Even Kid Rock's engagement to his longtime girlfriend, in 2017, was kept hush-hush, with him making sure to keep their private life exactly that — private. Berry rarely made public appearances, and the "American Bad A**" hitmaker remained tight-lipped when asked about her, presumably to protect her privacy.
"This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with," he reasoned to Piers Morgan in a 2011 interview (via CNN). "I'm thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish." Still, Kid Rock made it clear that he was happy, proudly telling Q Magazine in 2015, "Life is so much simpler being with one girl. Now [that] I'm not chasing chicks around, I've got so much more free time," per People.
But after more than a decade together, the happy couple's engagement never made it to exchanging vows. By late 2024, things had quietly fizzled out, and by February 2025, Us Weekly officially confirmed their split. A source even spilled that the rapper was "venturing into the dating pool" again. Guess that free time was about to be filled back up!
He's been mocked for his rumored involvement with Lauren Boebert
It looks like the right-wing rocker did indeed put that newfound free time to use, because not long after splitting from Audrey Berry, Kid Rock was reportedly cozying up to none other than Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert. According to TMZ, the two hit it off in January 2025 while partying it up at a MAGA-fueled bash celebrating Donald Trump's second presidency. The outlet claimed Boebert was "yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert" — basically acting like Kid Rock's number-one fangirl. A few weeks later, Page Six spotted them leaving a party together and hopping into a cab. Were they just friends? Something more? Boebert wasn't about to spill the beans. When pressed for details, she dodged TMZ's question with, "Y'all with all your stories, Mom won't stop asking for concert tickets, so, that's the problem I'm facing now."
As for whether they're actually dating, that remains to be seen as of this writing. But what's clear is that the internet is having a field day with the rumors. As two outspoken MAGA diehards, the memes practically write themselves. "Guys we can't let Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert continue dating, that's how you create super gonorrhea," one person on X, formerly Twitter, quipped. "I actually really didn't need to know that Kid Rock & Lauren Boebert are f***ing but maybe between the two of them one will actually yell out one intelligible word in bed," joked another. Say what you want, but at least the speculation is keeping social media entertained.