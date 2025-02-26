A Look At Kid Rock's Tragic Dating History

Considering all the controversial things Kid Rock has done over the years, you'd think most people wouldn't go near him with a 10-foot pole. And yet, somehow, the rapper's dating history is surprisingly packed. In fact, Kid Rock has managed to romance a handful of high-profile women over the years — though, unsurprisingly, none of those relationships actually lasted. What is surprising, though, is as much of a walking red flag as Kid Rock may be, he clearly fancies himself a hopeless romantic. Despite a string of failed relationships — including a short-lived marriage — the "Cowboy" hitmaker still claims to love love.

"It was a great thing to be in love. I was a complete idiot in love. I always say getting married was a ball. I had a blast getting married," Kid Rock told the Associated Press (via Today). "Loved it so much I got married six or seven times or whatever it was. Being married sucked. Maybe for some people it is not meant to be." He even went on to claim that he's not afraid of falling in love again and that he genuinely enjoyed his time with his exes, noting, " I love women, and I love the women I have been with. I always try to be kind and cautious and treat people nice."

"Treating people nice" is definitely debatable, but you have to give him credit — the right-wing rocker takes risks in love, even if they don't pan out. And if you take a hard look at his dating history, it's more tragic than anything. From a baby mama he clashed with to a marriage that imploded in record time, here's a look at Kid Rock's messy, dramatic, and ill-fated romantic past.