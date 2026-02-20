Melania Trump Becomes The Center Of Inappropriate Joke At 'Board Of Peace'
At the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, Donald and Melania Trump were about to ride an escalator when it suddenly malfunctioned and stopped working, appearing to surprise them both. The president and the first lady were seen walking through the gates and toward the escalator when it ground to a halt shortly after they both stepped on it, forcing the two to walk up the stairs the rest of the way. The moment made national news as photos of Melania shooting daggers at Donald went viral. "Looks like an ad for a perfume called 'Resentment,'" an X user quipped. "Such love," joked another.
Now, Donald is recounting "Escalatorgate" from his point of view. At the Board of Peace meeting in Washington, D.C., on February 19, 2026, he couldn't resist cracking a joke about the incident — and at the expense of his wife, of course. "First I had an escalator that stopped. ... It was going up, bam. It's lucky my movie star first lady was in front of me, 'cause I put my hand on a certain part of her body, and I was able to stop my fall," says Donald (via X). Despite the lack of cheers from the crowd, he went on: "She had no trouble. I said, 'Boy, that was a very sharp stop.' ... I've been on a lot of escalators [and] that's never happened before. ... But our first lady was right in the proper location for me."
However, footage revealed that Donald was totally imagining things. Both he and Melania actually had their hands on the rails when the escalator stopped mid-ride — not, as he claimed, on Melania's backside or anywhere near her body. Once again, the POTUS was caught lying.
Viewers react to Donald Trump's escalator joke
We get that Donald Trump was probably just trying to impress the dudes in the room with his escalator joke, but he may want to keep his wife out of his mouth next time. On social media, many called out the president for disrespecting Melania Trump and dragging her into his antics. "Disgusting. He can't tell a story without turning it into a body joke," one said. "Not romance. Not affection. Just ownership dressed up as humor."
But, despite his reputation, not everyone thought 47 was intentionally being a perv. Some argued it was just playful teasing between a husband and wife and shouldn't be taken so seriously. "It's not a crime to have a little fun with your wife or to make fun of her. Trump and Melania are a wonderful couple," someone on X insisted. "The left is actually jealous of their beautiful chemistry." However, Melania isn't the only woman Donald speaks about in that manner. In October 2025, the president's gross flattery of Karoline Leavitt stirred up affair rumors. A few months prior, Donald's inappropriate Sydney Sweeney rant should've sent Melania to a divorce lawyer.
Sadly, that comment wasn't the only way Donald embarrassed Melania during his speech at the Board of Peace of meeting. He also made a joke about how much he likes women after thanking Paraguay president, Santiago Peña, for attending. "Young, handsome guy. It's always nice to be young and handsome," Donald said of Peña. "Doesn't mean we have to like you. I don't like young, handsome men." POTUS then added, with an unsettling chuckle, "Women [though]? That I like" (via YouTube).