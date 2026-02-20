Melania Trump Becomes The Center Of Inappropriate Joke At 'Board Of Peace'

At the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, Donald and Melania Trump were about to ride an escalator when it suddenly malfunctioned and stopped working, appearing to surprise them both. The president and the first lady were seen walking through the gates and toward the escalator when it ground to a halt shortly after they both stepped on it, forcing the two to walk up the stairs the rest of the way. The moment made national news as photos of Melania shooting daggers at Donald went viral. "Looks like an ad for a perfume called 'Resentment,'" an X user quipped. "Such love," joked another.

Now, Donald is recounting "Escalatorgate" from his point of view. At the Board of Peace meeting in Washington, D.C., on February 19, 2026, he couldn't resist cracking a joke about the incident — and at the expense of his wife, of course. "First I had an escalator that stopped. ... It was going up, bam. It's lucky my movie star first lady was in front of me, 'cause I put my hand on a certain part of her body, and I was able to stop my fall," says Donald (via X). Despite the lack of cheers from the crowd, he went on: "She had no trouble. I said, 'Boy, that was a very sharp stop.' ... I've been on a lot of escalators [and] that's never happened before. ... But our first lady was right in the proper location for me."

🚨WHAT A CREEP: Trump brags about grabbing Melania's body when his escalator stopped suddenly at the UN: "It's lucky my movie star first lady was in front of me, 'cause I put my hand on a certain part of her body..." Can this guy ever not sound like a disgusting pervert? pic.twitter.com/RzCZuASkah — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 19, 2026

However, footage revealed that Donald was totally imagining things. Both he and Melania actually had their hands on the rails when the escalator stopped mid-ride — not, as he claimed, on Melania's backside or anywhere near her body. Once again, the POTUS was caught lying.