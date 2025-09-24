Melania's Side-Eye At Trump After Awkward Escalator Moment Is Throwing Some Serious Daggers

Trump staffers clearly suspected that the United Nations escalators (and, later, the president's malfunctioning teleprompter) had been sabotaged by insiders. As White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt threatened on X, "If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately." But the real sabotage may have been how Donald and Melania Trump did their part to undermine their personal relationship. Take, for example, the first couple's entrance into the U.N. lobby. The Trumps walked through the doors hand in hand, but as they stopped to face the crowd of waiting reporters, Donald pulled on his wife's hand to bring her a step closer to him. Even then, both leaned slightly away from each other.

The president politely guided Melania towards the escalator, but after it stopped, she proceeded to continue walking up without looking back to make sure her husband was behind her. At the top, the Trumps walked separately and barely glanced at each other. Topping it off, Melania appeared "zoned-out," as the Daily Mail put it, as Donald delivered his scolding address (in a nutshell: he's the only world leader who's doing anything right). After the divisive politician finished, it took the first lady a few seconds to begin clapping — and even then, her applause was more courteous than enthusiastic. So, what's really going on with Donald Trump's marriage? Only he and Melania truly know, but their behavior at the U.N. offered a clear picture. We're expecting to see more of the same as the president's second term drags on.